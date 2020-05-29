Forbes Ventures Plc - Final Results
London, May 29
29 May 2020
Forbes Ventures
("Forbes Ventures" or the "Company")
Audited Results for the year ended 31 December 2019
Forbes Ventures is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019.
Review of the business
Business Strategy and objectives
Forbes Ventures is a company that has a focus on the finance and legal sectors with particular reference to innovative technology and funding solutions that improve service, scalability and efficiency.
Business environment and performance
The business has continued to explore the potential within the investment market, developing fund management capabilities. The uncertainties caused by Brexit and related issues limited the ability of the business to secure sufficient funding. The business has extended its interests to include development of a securitisation platform to be used across a range of financial assets. The investment in the company's future has resulted in a financial loss of $329,775 for the year. We continue to be well-supported by our majority shareholder, MEGH UK Ltd.
Post balance sheet activities
As mentioned above and detailed in our announcement of 2 March 2020, Forbes Ventures announced that its wholly-owned UK subsidiary, Forbes Ventures Investment Management Limited ("FVIM"), had entered into an agreement to establish a Securitisation Cell Company (the "SCC") to securitise the assignment of receivables from UK litigation funding loans. That process is well underway, and we expect to update the market of our progress in this first project within the coming months. We are also looking forward to announcing future securitisations across a diverse client base in due course.
I would like to thank my fellow Directors, both past and present, for their hard work in bringing this securitisation platform to fruition, as well as our shareholders for their patience as we carefully determined this future course. Given the uncertainties facing global markets as a result of the COVID-19 Epidemic, I believe that this platform will create a durable and secure revenue stream for the Company, regardless of continued global volatility in markets or a continued low interest rate environment.
Aside from securitisations, which should provide solid base cashflow, the Company continues to work on other complimentary projects to diversify our business lines and take advantage of current dislocations in the market and will update the market as these come on line.
The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
|2019
|2018
|$
|$
|Administrative expenses
|(321,534)
|(368,574)
|Operating loss
|(321,534)
|(368,574)
|Investment revenues
|52
|43
|Finance costs
|(8,293)
|(1,693)
|Other gains and losses
|-
|(29,323)
|Loss before taxation
|(329,775)
|(399,547)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|Loss for the year
|(329,775)
|(399,537)
The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
|2019
|2018
|$
|$
|Loss for the year
|(329,775)
|(399,547)
|Other comprehensive income
|-
|(132,065)
|Total comprehensive income for the year
|(329,775)
|(531,612)
|The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.
|Basic loss per share
|(0.0007)
|Diluted loss per share
|(0.0007)
|Average number of shares
|456,251,830
|No dividends were proposed or declared in respect of any of the periods presented above.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019
|2019
|2018
|$
|$
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|56,785
|56,785
|Investments
|103
|103
|56,888
|56,888
|Current assets
|Investments
|132,065
|132,065
|Trade and other receivables
|124,545
|43,784
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|175
|256,610
|176,024
|Total assets
|313,498
|232,912
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|598,568
|188,207
|Net current liabilities
|(341,958)
|(12,183)
|Total liabilities
|598,568
|188,207
|Net (liabilities)/assets
|(285,070)
|44,705
|Equity
|Called up share capital
|98,293,401
|98,293,401
|Other reserves
|292,568
|292,568
|Capital redemption reserve
|92,740
|92,740
|Retained earnings
|(98,963,779)
|(98,634,004)
|Total equity
|(285,070)
|44,705
|The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 29 May 2020 and are signed on its behalf by:
|Mr P Moss
|Director
|Company Registration No. WK-143629
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
|2019
|2018
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Cash flows from operating activities
|(205,355)
|(400,672)
|Net cash outflow from operating activities
(205,355)
(400,672)
|Investing activities
|Purchase of intangible assets
|-
|(56,785)
|Loan to subsidiary
|(88,957)
|(33,045)
|Proceeds on disposal of investments
|-
|178,524
|Interest received
|52
|43
|Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities
(88,905)
88,737
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|-
|127,109
|Loan from related party
|294,085
|105,740
|Adjustment to capital
|-
|48,610
|Net cash generated from financing activities
|294,085
|281,459
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(175)
|(30,476)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|175
|30,651
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|-
|175
