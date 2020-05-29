Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Dieser Goldexplorer kennt kein Halten mehr!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.05.2020 | 13:20
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MOMO Noodle: MOMO noodle Launches MOMO Go! so the Bay Area Can Have Freshly-Prepared Asian Noodle Lining the Fridge

Making convenience king, award-winning SF local food vendor now offers fresh take-home meals cooled and ready to stockpile.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / MAY 29, 2020 / Suiting up to show up in "essential" food delivery style, San Francisco's top noodle truck has yet again come to play. MOMO noodle announces the launch of MOMO Go! and their official leap into the new food industry trend - cool, freshly-made, individually-portioned, deliverable meals. Hungry now? Hungry later? The anytime, anywhere, Asian noodle approach makes food simpler first for San Francisco residents. Then like a delicious covering of Sichuan sauce, soon enough, Oakland and South Bay will follow. After all, "It's everything you love, just easier."


Pic Credit: https://www.instagram.com/itsthenoms/

Partnering with several vendors who will distribute MOMO's famous spicy dry noodle across the Bay Area, MOMO Go! is all about the luxury of having well-made food on tap. Orders are available for pickup or delivery and preparation time is literally one minute in the microwave.


Some items from the MOMO Go! menu include the MOMO Spicy Noodle with Spicy Chicken or Pork, POPO's Noodle with Rice Wine Pork Belly, or the Veg Noodle. Sides like the Pork Broth Marinated Egg are also available as is the MOMO Raindrop Rosé for dessert.

For more information visit http://www.MOMOnoodle.com and
http://www.MOMO-Go.com.


About MOMO noodle:

MOMO noodle was founded in December of 2018 and provides San Francisco residents with classic Szechuan style spicy dry noodle meals.


Website:
http://www.MOMOnoodle.com
http://www.MOMO-Go.com

Social Media:
https://twitter.com/MOMOnoodleSF
https://www.facebook.com/MOMOnoodleSF
https://www.instagram.com/momonoodleSF

Media Contact:
Anna
Partner, MOMO noodle
info@MOMOnoodle.com
408-800-6819

SOURCE: MOMO Noodle



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/591935/MOMO-noodle-Launches-MOMO-Go-so-the-Bay-Area-Can-Have-Freshly-Prepared-Asian-Noodle-Lining-the-Fridge

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.