MOMO Noodle: MOMO noodle Launches MOMO Go! so the Bay Area Can Have Freshly-Prepared Asian Noodle Lining the Fridge

Making convenience king, award-winning SF local food vendor now offers fresh take-home meals cooled and ready to stockpile.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / MAY 29, 2020 / Suiting up to show up in "essential" food delivery style, San Francisco's top noodle truck has yet again come to play. MOMO noodle announces the launch of MOMO Go! and their official leap into the new food industry trend - cool, freshly-made, individually-portioned, deliverable meals. Hungry now? Hungry later? The anytime, anywhere, Asian noodle approach makes food simpler first for San Francisco residents. Then like a delicious covering of Sichuan sauce, soon enough, Oakland and South Bay will follow. After all, "It's everything you love, just easier."



Pic Credit: https://www.instagram.com/itsthenoms/



Partnering with several vendors who will distribute MOMO's famous spicy dry noodle across the Bay Area, MOMO Go! is all about the luxury of having well-made food on tap. Orders are available for pickup or delivery and preparation time is literally one minute in the microwave.



Some items from the MOMO Go! menu include the MOMO Spicy Noodle with Spicy Chicken or Pork, POPO's Noodle with Rice Wine Pork Belly, or the Veg Noodle. Sides like the Pork Broth Marinated Egg are also available as is the MOMO Raindrop Rosé for dessert.

About MOMO noodle:



MOMO noodle was founded in December of 2018 and provides San Francisco residents with classic Szechuan style spicy dry noodle meals.



