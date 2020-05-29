Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE: VIDA) (OTCQX: PHVAF) ("Phivida" or the "Company") announces that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company intends to rely on the temporary blanket relief (the "Relief") for market participants published by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which Relief provides reporting issuers with a 45-day extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020.

The Company will be relying on the Relief, in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, with respect to the filing of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the three and six months ended March 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Interim Filings") which are required to be filed under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations on or before June 1, 2020. Pursuant to the Relief, the Company intends to file the Interim Filings on or prior to the extended filing deadline of July 16, 2020.

Until the Interim Filings are filed, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to trading black-outs that reflect the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. The Company confirms that, since the filing of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2019, there have been no material business developments.

ABOUT Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida Holdings Inc. is a CBD-centric holding group with assets in technology, publishing and consumer packaged goods (CPG). Headquartered in Vancouver BC, with operations in San Diego, Toronto and Belgrade, the Company produces a line of CBD infused foods and beverages (OKI), and CBD topicals and supplements (VIDA+), in addition to managing and operating two CBD-related, online retail marketplaces under the brand names Bloomgroove and Wikala. Greencamp is the Company's online publication and knowledge center on CBD sector news. For more information, visit phivida.com.

Disclaimer/Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

