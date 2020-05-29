Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size to Reach USD 23.13 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RTLS is used to automatically identify and monitor the real-time position of objects or individuals, typically in a building or other enclosed space. The RTLS consists of a tag attached to objects or individuals, and the signals transmitted from this tag are analyzed with respect to a fixed reference point, which helps to find the exact position of the person or entity.

The global Real-time Location System market size was valued at USD 2.83 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 23.13 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.2 percent between 2019 and 2026.

The COVID -19 pandemic has spread to nearly 100 countries across the globe since the outbreak in December 2019. The global impacts of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will affect the RTLS Market size significantly in 2020.

Inquire for Sample Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-4V13/real_time_location_system

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE RTLS MARKET SIZE:

An increase in the need for asset tracking, smartphone proliferation, an increase in the adoption of business analytics solutions, as well as a rise in awareness about the benefits of real-time location systems are the main factors driving the growth of RTLS market size.

The demand for RTLS solutions has been boosted by regulatory enforcement across industries, including healthcare, oil & gas, mining, education, and manufacturing. The emergence of creative startups, the attractiveness of the industry, and the availability of personalized solutions, and the high return on investment are factors that are expected to drive the growth of RTLS market size.

The increase in smartphone use across all the regions has fuelled the growth of the RTLS market size. The use of smartphones for crisis response & emergency management is based on the RTLS system, which can be used to identify and monitor people's position in real-time. Furthermore, RTLS is also used by Mobile applications, such as gaming apps, business & communication apps, health & wellness apps, etc.

Additionally, industries are opting for RTLS to lower the risk of workplace accidents. An RTLS helps to know the exact location at any given time of a vehicle as well as the operators. Based on the data collected, an RTLS analyzes the traffic and enables it to recognize and avoid workplace incidents that remove bottlenecks in the workflow, saving both time and money. Due to this feature, RTLS is widely implemented in warehouses, correctional facilities, and retail stores, among others, which in turn is increasing the RTLS market size,

With the increase in mining operations, every mine's output across different regions is heavily dependent on a secure interface between mining equipment and people. Therefore, the need arises for a wireless communication framework that can efficiently manage the efficient and reliable processing of relevant information. This need can be fulfilled using RTLS, making it the ideal choice for such an environment.

Increased government funding to promote RTLS solutions is expected to have a favorable impact on the growth of the RTLS market size over the forecast period.

View Full Research Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-4V13/real-time-location-system

RTLS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The hardware segment holds the largest RTLS market share in 2018 based on components and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance of the hardware segment can be attributed to the abundance of affordably priced sensors, increased understanding of the benefits of RTLS technology, and increased Wi-Fi adoption across various end-user industries.

Healthcare has become the leading industry to adopt RTLS solutions and is projected to continue to retain a major chunk of the RTLS market share over the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of RTLS-based technologies for a wide variety of healthcare applications such as asset tracking and monitoring, workers, and patients; handheld hygiene compliance; and environmental monitoring. These factors, along with the growth of IoT in healthcare, have made healthcare to be a key vertical in the RTLS market.

In terms of region, due to high technological awareness, North America is expected to hold a substantial RTLS market share over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing trend in the adoption of real-time location systems in government applications and several other industries is also expected to boost the region's RTLS market share.

is expected to hold a substantial RTLS market share over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing trend in the adoption of real-time location systems in government applications and several other industries is also expected to boost the region's RTLS market share. Due to the untapped applications of RTLS solutions in various industries in APAC, the APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Ask for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-4V13/real_time_location_system

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service.

By Technology

Ultra-Wideband

Wi-Fi

RFID

ZigBee

Infrared

Others.

By Industry Vertical

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing & Processing

Others.

Key Market Players

CenTrak

DecaWave Limited

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Redpine Signals, Inc.

Sonitor Technologies

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

& Decker, Inc. TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

Ubisense Ltd.

Versus Technology, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp

Others.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-4V13&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-4V13&lic=enterprise-license

SIMILAR REPORTS :

?Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Report

In 2018, the global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market size was 280 Million USD and it is expected to reach 3.250 Billion USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.6% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the market for Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS), RTLS can help keep track of the records of players and their exact movements on the field of play. This revolutionary technology also brings a range of benefits for sports and entertainment center customers (such as those offering go-karts or laser games) mainly because of the security and customer service feature.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. Based on global sales, the study lists the major players in the regions and their market share, respectively. It also outlines their strategic moves in recent years, investments in product innovation and leadership changes to remain ahead in the market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-6O383/global-real-time-location-systems-in-sports-rtls

?Web Real Time Communication Market Report

The global web real-time communication market size in 2019 was estimated at USD 2.73 Billion and is expected to reach USD 45.91 Billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 41.7 percent from 2020 to 2027.

WebRTC is a free, open-source project providing real-time communication to web browsers and mobile apps via simple application programming interfaces.

The cost-effective advantages of web real-time communication market technology, webizing real-time communication, and growing WebRTC technology adoption among businesses are some of the main factors driving the growth of the global real-time web communication market.

Increased ICT spending in developing countries, increased smartphone use, especially in Asia-Pacific, growth in internet connectivity, are boosting the Asia-Pacific and Africa are boosting the market growth.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-0T152/web-real-time-communication

?Location Based Services and Real-Time Location Systems (LBS and RTLS) Market Report

During the forecast period, North America is predicted to hold the largest Location-Based Services and Real-Time Location Systems Market share. Owing to the country's large-scale adoption of LBS and RTLS by organizations and businesses, the US has emerged as the largest market for LBS and RTLS. The high speed of technology development in the US, along with the fast growth of the Internet of Things ( IoT), Artificial Intelligence ( AI), and cloud computing, can be attributed to the rapid growth of the US market for location-based services.

The report focuses on the prospects for growth, constraints, and market analysis. The study offers Porter's five-force push-to-talk analysis of the cell industry to understand the effect of various factors such as supplier bargaining power, competitive strength of rivals, the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and buyer's bargaining power on Location-Based Services and Real-Time Location Systems Market patterns.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-5V1256/global-location-based-services-and-real-time-location-systems

?Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Report

Real-time positioning system (RTLS) senses and monitors the real-time geographic location of people and objects. This consists of a wireless tag connected to objects or individuals, and the signals transmitted from this tag are interpreted in relation to a fixed reference point, which helps to locate the exact location of the person or entity.

This report provides full quantitative data and qualitative analysis for the global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions market. The size of the market is analyzed by region, type of product, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes further breakdowns in the end-user industry and in-depth profiles of producers.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-33X2097/global-real-time-location-system-rtls-solutions

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg