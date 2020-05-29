PIERER Mobility has announced that it is seeing encouraging strength in several major markets as it emerges from the constrained environment of lockdowns. It is seeing share gains in the US motorcycle market, as well as strong demand for e-bike demand across its main European market. It has returned to full production following the production halt in Austria and is increasing staff numbers to meet the stronger demand. We maintain our forecast for now given continuing uncertainty, but the news of improving demand seems encouraging for the path to financial recovery.

