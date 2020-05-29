Demandbase Extends Leadership Team To Drive Product Vision

Company appoints Supreet Oberoi to lead engineering efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) , is pleased to announce the appointment of Supreet Oberoi to the role of Senior Vice President of Engineering to the leadership team. Supreet's extensive experience will help extend Demandbase's product and innovation leadership.

[ click-to-tweet ] Demandbase is pleased to welcome Supreet Oberoi our new SVP of Engineering! We're excited to see Supreet and the team bring our product vision to life https://bit.ly/2B7BqcF .

"We are thrilled to have Supreet join the Demandbase organization to lead and deliver our innovation agenda. As a dynamic engineering leader, Supreet is a great addition to an already strong management team," said Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer, Demandbase. "As ABM evolves and becomes core to B2B marketing, Demandbase's end-to-end platform is essential to empowering marketers to drive growth."

As Demandbase's SVP of Engineering, Supreet will lead the team of software engineers and data scientists who have created the leading AI and ML-based ABM Platform. Supreet brings several decades of engineering excellence to Demandbase. Throughout his career, Oberoi held senior-level engineering roles at global enterprises, including Microsoft and American Express, as well as emerging startup organizations. Before joining Demandbase, Oberoi was the Vice President of IoT and Analytics at Oracle. Furthermore, he is a founding member of StartX, Stanford University's technology accelerator program. Supreet holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master's Degree in Computer Science from Stanford University.

"To be a part of the organization that created and leads the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) category is a tremendous opportunity," said Supreet Oberoi, senior vice president of engineering, Demandbase. "I'm thrilled to be a part of a team made up of the brightest minds in B2B technology. As a product-first organization, we will continue to be hyper-focused on the tradition of delighting customers by delivering innovative products for all stages of the marketing funnel."

