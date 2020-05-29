Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) announced today its collaboration with longtime customer, Mondelez International to supply packaging containing recycled plastic for Philadelphia, the world's most popular cream cheese. The package contains plastic material recovered using advanced recycling technology from Berry's partnership with SABIC, announced earlier this year.

Berry prides itself on its ability to provide sustainable, value-added packaging for leading brands around the world and is proud to collaborate with MondelezInternational to improve the sustainability of their packaging.

"We are pleased to partner with Mondelez International in providing packaging made from this advanced recycling technology. By recovering and diverting plastic that would have otherwise been sent to landfill or incineration, we are working towards our common goal of promoting a circular economy," said Jean-Marc Galvez, President of Berry's Consumer Packaging International Division.

Today's announcement adds to Berry's list of initiatives to advance towards a more sustainable future. These initiatives include investment in both mechanical and chemical recycling, the innovative use of recycled material in products, and global commitments to address plastic waste in the environment. Last year, Berry committed that 100 percent of its fast-moving consumer goods packaging would be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by the year 2025.

"This is an exciting project which demonstrates our ability to supply a leading worldwide brand with a solution to not only aid in their sustainability commitments, but which also aligns with Berry's," said Galvez.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of 'Always Advancing to Protect What's Important,' and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has over 48,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry's website at berryglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005295/en/

Contacts:

Berry Media Contact:

Amy Waterman

+1 812.306.2435

amywaterman@berryglobal.com