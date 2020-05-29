Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - Brand X Lifestyle Corp. (CSE: BXXX) (the "Company" or "Brand X"), is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio and operational changes.

The largest investment in the Brand X portfolio is AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("AgriFORCE") (formerly Canivate Growing Systems Ltd.) AgriFORCE continues to move forward with its financing plan, both equity and debt. The Company is nearing completion of its audit requirements and Form 10 filing. It is anticipated that the Company's intended listing on the OTC: QB will occur within the next 75 days, depending on market conditions. Concurrent with its listing onto the OTC:QB, the Company hopes to complete a $10m equity raise and secure additional debt financing in order to then proceed to a NASDAQ up-listing, subject to market conditions. AgriFORCE management is hopeful it will see an uplift in value from its last financing round at $1.00.

CBIO Brand Development Inc., as of February 2020, has established a wholly-owned subsidiary, CBIO Brand Distribution International Inc., ("CBIO USA"), and has appointed Mr. William (Bill) Monroe as its President & CEO. CBIO USA, in partnership with Colbie Supply LLC., oversees all formulation, supply chain management, manufacturing, and shipping of CBIO's first two commercialized brands; ArmourGenix Sport www.armourgenix.com and SaniGenix Sanitizers and SaniGenix Naturals www.sanigenix.com. In the coming weeks, CBIO will look to add additional Lifestyle Brands announce initial revenue targets, strategic joint ventures. Brand X will be setting up specific communication with Mr. Monroe to allow shareholders clarity on their company developments.

Minehub Technologies Inc. ("MineHub"), is an emerging technology company leveraging technologies, including blockchain, to develop a new generation of cost-saving applications. Brand X owns 1,200,000 shares on a $250,000 investment. During November 2019, MineHub completed a $0.25 round for an approximate total of 33,583,000 shares outstanding.

Brand X invested in FansUnite Entertainment Inc. ("FansUnite") in May 2018 and holds 800,000 shares from an investment of $200,000. On May 5th, 2020, FansUnite went public on the CSE (FANS:CSE), with a total of 69,579,459 shares outstanding. FANS is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online sports betting and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the McBookie website.

iComply Investor Services Inc. ("iComply") is still private; their last round of financing was completed on January 15th, 2020, at $1.55 with approximately 6,3920,000 shares outstanding. Brand X owns 166,666 shares from a $249,999 investment. iComply is a RegTech company offering compliance software for decentralized financial markets.

"Like most companies, the past few months have posed many challenges, and I commend our back office team and our new team members for their extra efforts in meeting these challenges and helping the company position itself for positive growth," stated Arni Johannson CEO of Brand X Lifestyle Corp. "We eagerly anticipate a public listing for AgriForce (formerly Canivate) and are very happy with the recent listing of Fans Unite Entertainment Inc. The early performance from the CBIO group is equally encouraging, and we will continue to update shareholders of their rapid developments."

