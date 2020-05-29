PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors is to meet on June 11, 2020 29-May-2020 / 14:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors is to meet on June 11, 2020 May 29, 2020 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby informs (announces) that the meeting of PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors will take place on June 11, where the date of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC NCSP in respect of the Company's performance in 2019 will be determined. Agenda items also include: The agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders was approved ? preliminary approval of the Company's annual report and annual accounting (financial) statements for 2019; ? recommendations to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting regarding the amount of remuneration and compensation paid to members of the Company's Board of Directors and Revision Commission; ? recommendations to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting regarding the procedure of profit distribution for 2019; ? recommendations to the Company's Annual General Shareholders Meeting regarding the amount of dividends and the payment procedure. The material fact is published on the PJSC NCSP website at http://nmtp.info/ncsp/corporate_information/basic_fact/ [1] NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 866.4 million in 2019. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 66964 EQS News ID: 1059247 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e999d2bf0edb883d37d68cc5ecd83dbd&application_id=1059247&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

