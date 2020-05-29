Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

LIVINGSTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced an interview with its interim-CEO, Leonard Osser, will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, May 31, at 3 p.m. local time on Bloomberg International, available in 100+ million homes across Europe.

In the exclusive interview, Osser discusses the company's innovative technology, sales strategy, and product development efforts.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/PQEOQT27qFU

The interview will also air in the US on the Action Channel on Sunday May 31 at 11 a.m. and on the Family Channel on June 3 at 6 p.m. and is available via live stream on American Business TV.

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591865/Milestone-Scientific-Interview-to-Air-on-Bloomberg-International-on-the-RedChip-Money-Report