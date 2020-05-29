The coal era could be said to be officially over in the United States.From pv magazine USA. A long time ago, as far back as 2019 in fact, the amount of energy produced from renewable sources exceeded coal-fired power generation in the United States for the first time in living memory. With Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates about U.S. primary energy consumption stretching back to 1635, fossil fuels have been displaced from the top of the pile for the first time since 1885, when coal usurped wood as the number one energy source. And the trend appears set to continue, with electric ...

