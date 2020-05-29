Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Dieser Goldexplorer kennt kein Halten mehr!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H8ZB ISIN: US9713751264 Ticker-Symbol: WS11 
Frankfurt
29.05.20
08:12 Uhr
12,100 Euro
-0,500
-3,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLSCOT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILLSCOT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,00012,10016:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2020 | 15:05
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

WillScot Corporation: WillScot to Participate in the Baird 2020 Virtual Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

BALTIMORE, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation ("WillScot") (Nasdaq: WSC), the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America, today announced that Brad Soultz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosing private meetings during Baird's 2020 Virtual Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 2, 2020. The presentation will take place at 10:15 a.m. EDT.

About WillScot Corporation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies. WillScot trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," and is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. WillScot is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, WillScot serves a broad customer base from approximately 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a fleet of approximately 150,000 modular space and portable storage units.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information about WillScot can be found on its investor relations website: https://investors.willscot.com

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato
investors@willscot.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscot.com

WILLSCOT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.