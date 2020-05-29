Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - Pharmadrug Inc. (CSE: BUZZ) (OTC: LMLLF) ("PharmaDrug" or the "Company") has released an overview of their plans to enter the European psilocybin marketplace via the pending closing of the acquisition of Interrobang LTD. currently doing business as Super Smart (herein referred to as "Super Smart"). The Company intends to utilize a unique two-prong approach, capitalizing on markets in The Netherlands through "smart shop" consolidation and the entire European Union by way of PharmaDrug's controlled substance important and distribution license.

Super Smart to First Focus on €100 million Dutch 'Smart Shop' Marketplace

Super Smart is an early-stage retail company focused on consolidating the fragmented Dutch smartshop market. Smartshops are retail establishments in The Netherlands that specialize in the sale of psychoactive substances including psychedelic truffles, the hardened masses of mycelium that grow underground. This variety of magic mushrooms has psilocybin and is legal in The Netherlands. Super Smart will seek to acquire smartshops and deploy disciplined business expertise, retail best practices and consistent branding across multiple locations to capture in market share and improve margins in this rapidly growing segment.

There are roughly 100 smart shops currently spread throughout The Netherlands with an annual market value of approximately €100 million. Unlike coffee-shops, they have a legal framework that allows them to sell entheogenic plants, which are plants containing substances that have hallucinogenic properties. The bulk of what is sold in smart shops are truffles that contain psilocybin, the active component of "magic" mushrooms.

Using The Netherlands as the initial geographic focus, the Company will establish a business that is firmly driven by retail revenue. Due to the fragmented nature of the stores currently in existence, there is little brand loyalty and no clear vision across various storefronts. The industry is ripe for consolidation. Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 lockdowns have put many of the independent store owners in a position where they are motivated to sell. Super Smart's goal will be to purchase approximately ten smart shops within the first 12 months of operation, rebranding them under their "Slim" concept store identity, "Slim Winkel" being the Dutch word for Smart Shop.

Super Smart will look to acquire shops spread out across the country, sharing the focus on both the tourist consumer and also local residents. This means establishing shops in more populous urban centers like Amsterdam and Rotterdam, but also spreading to border towns that attract customers from various geographic locations. Cities with big student populations are also important to Super Smart's retail positioning and strategy.

Branding and unity will be key as this will allow Super Smart to create a unified story that brings together all retail locations and patrons, creating a community and imbuing a sense of brand loyalty into customers. Consolidation will increase margins by negotiating better discounts on inventory at larger volumes. By eventually adding an online component through a digital marketplace, Super Smart will look to further increase its customer base and grow revenues. PharmaDrug will use the model to eventually expand into other countries and regions as they legalize.

"We believe that mushrooms will play an important part next to cannabis in the shift from counterculture to the mainstream," said Super Smart CEO Harry Resin. "As 'magic' mushrooms become more and more tolerated globally we will be poised to capture significant market share due to us being an early adopter."

PharmaDrug's Psychedelic Business

The Company plans to establish an advisory committee to focus on PharmaDrug's psychedelic business. The committee will consist of a mix of business and scientific people. The former can help the company establish a retail business in the recreational substance retail industry while the latter can assist in staying at the forefront of new products in the entheogenic space be it on the commercial side for Super Smart or on the emerging pharmaceutical psychedelic space for PharmaDrug Production as products get developed and achieve regulatory approval or get legalized in jurisdictions across the Eurozone.

Further Information

Although Pharmadrug and Super Smart have entered into a definitive Acquisition Agreement, the completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions as set forth in the press release dated May 25, 2020. If such conditions are not satisfied it is possible that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed on the terms set forth in the aforementioned press release.

About PharmaDrug Inc.

PharmaDrug Inc. is building an internationally focused cannabis business focused on Europe. The Company owns 80% of Pharmadrug GmbH, a German medical cannabis distributor, with a Schedule I European Union narcotics license allowing for the importation and distribution of medical cannabis to pharmacies in Germany and throughout the EU.

