Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - Pedro Resources Ltd. (NEX: PEDH) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces, further to its press release of May 11, 2020, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Koroll as the interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the appointment of Rejean Gosselin, M.Sc. as a director of the Company.

Réjean Gosselin graduated from Laval University in 1979 with a M.Sc. in Geology. He has worked as a consulting geologist on uranium, gold and base metals mining exploration projects in Canada, United States, and South America since 1979. For the past 35 years, Mr. Gosselin acted as founder and promoter of numerous junior mining companies exploring for different commodities in Canada, West Africa, and Mexico. Mr Gosselin is responsible for gold and base metals discoveries in Canada and Mexico. Recent involvements include Dia Bras Exploration (now Sierra Metals) as President and CEO from 2003 to 2008 and most recently as Chairman of the Board of Maya Gold and Silver.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on technology, vanadium exploration and development.

