The client is a food and beverage company based out of Europe. The company focused majorly on producing and supplying organic food items and health drinks. facing immense competition from local players in Europe. Adding to its woes was the fact that the consumption of organic food was low in the European market compared to the United States. To understand how they could improve their market position in the United States, they wanted to explore lucrative opportunities in the US food and beverage market. However, they required a detailed understanding of the prevailing market dynamics, including the competitive forces, trends, risks, and challenges.

Other key challenges that the company wanted to address with Infiniti's market intelligence solution includes:

Analyze factors affecting food safety in the US and understand how the top food and beverage companies tackled such challenges.

and understand how the top food and beverage companies tackled such challenges. Understand F&B regulations and other key regulatory requirements in the US food and beverage industry.

in the US food and beverage industry. Analyze the vulnerabilities and risks in the supply chain.

Understand trends and innovations in food packaging in the US

The F&B industry is one of the worst-hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our custom market intelligence solution can help food and beverage companies in critical decision-making for the post-COVID-19 period, strategize pricing, accurate demand forecasting, and ensure effective product promotion. Get in touch with an industry expert to know more.

Results obtained from the engagement

The insights obtained from Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the company to thoroughly understand the US food and beverage industry, including the competitive forces, trends, risks, and challenges. Also, the client was able to identify untapped opportunities in the market. Our experts also assisted the company in the food and beverage industry in devising a sound go-to-market entry plan

Also, the client introduced several new products and health drinks in the market by considering the needs and demands of American consumers. In addition, their innovative and sustainable packaging alternatives helped them capture huge traction in the US food and beverage industry. Their products achieved huge success in the US food and beverage industry. Within two years of entering the new market, they were able to realize savings of over $3.2 million

