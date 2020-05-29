The "Private Acute Healthcare Central London Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sixth edition of this industry standard Private Acute Healthcare Central London Report, sponsored by the Medical Protection Society, is a trusted barometer of the market, and vital reading for anyone involved in this highly competitive market, whether as a hospital/clinic provider, an investor or as an advisor.

The report paints a picture of a market in a time of change. Now worth 1.6 billion (2018), the market for private acute care in Central London has grown by 3.4% since 2017. While Private Patient Units (PPUs) remain a significant driver of growth, independent hospitals have also returned to growth, reversing the downward trend of 2016 and 2017.

Growth for independent hospitals has been underpinned by a resurgence in the embassy market, especially a move back to London of Gulf patients. In this, London has benefited from a corruption scandal in Germany and also from positive efforts to build relationships with organisations and individuals in the Gulf.

PPUs continue to benefit from a strong reputation for specialism for complex patients, perceived higher quality of care and lower prices and this is bringing in business, particularly from private medical insurers which are attracted by the value for money offered.

Both independent hospitals and PPUs are attracting more self-pay patients, though growth continues to be modest. Generally, when patients choose to pay it is for treatments, such as cataracts or orthopaedics, at the lower end of the price range. Otherwise, the trend to 'mix and match', e.g. paying for a private scan and then waiting for treatment on the NHS, prevails.

At the same time, the competitive landscape is becoming more intense. There have already been a host of new entrants (One Wellbeck, Schoen Clinic), and others will follow by 2021 (Nuffield at Barts, the Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth, Cleveland Clinic) and this will expand capacity. This raises questions about future profitability, even if revenues rise. It also points to the possibility of future consolidation and restructuring.

Key Topics Covered

1. CENTRAL LONDON MARKET

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.1.1 Data

1.1.2 Dates

1.2 Size

1.2.1 Revenues

1.2.2 Volumes

1.3 Market Structure

1.3.1 Major Providers

1.3.1.1 Hospitals

1.3.1.2 Care Quality Commission Ratings

1.3.1.3 Clinics

1.3.2 Specialties

1.3.3 Regionality

1.4 Market Growth

2. PAYORS

2.1 Overview

2.2 UK Private Medical Insurance (PMI)

2.3 Self-pay

2.4 Overseas/Embassy

2.5 NHS

3. MAJOR PROVIDERS THE INDEPENDENT SECTOR

3.1 Hospital Capacity

3.1.1 Inpatient Beds

3.1.2 Intensive/Critical Care Beds

3.1.3 Operating Theatres

3.1.4 Equipment Imaging

3.1.5 Consulting Rooms

3.1.6 Diagnostic Centres

3.1.7 Admissions

3.1.8 Outpatients

3.2 Operating Ratios

3.2.1 Revenue per Inpatient Bed

3.2.2 Inpatients

3.2.3 Revenue per Admission

3.2.4 Revenue per Operating Theatre

3.2.5 Orthopaedics

3.3 Financial Performance

3.3.1 Revenue Growth

3.3.1.1 Revenue, Wages and Profitability Growth

3.3.2 Wages and Employee Growth

3.3.3 Profitability

3.4 New Capacity

3.4.1.1 Hospitals

3.4.1.2 Clinics

3.5 Recent Acquisitions and Deals

4. MAJOR PROVIDERS NHS PRIVATE PATIENT UNITS

4.1 Market Size and Structure

4.2 Growth

4.3 PPU as a Percentage of Total Patient Income

5. OUTER LONDON MARKET

5.1 Size

5.2 Market Structure

5.3 Specialties

5.4 Regionality

5.5 Capacity

5.5.1 Inpatient beds

5.5.2 Operating theatres

5.5.3 Admissions

5.5.4 Revenue per Admission

5.6 New Capacity

5.6.1 Hospitals

5.6.2 Clinics

5.7 Recent Acquisitions and Deals

5.8 Beyond Greater London

5.8.1 Hospitals

5.8.2 Clinics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9ftgq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005377/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900