Inline Metrology Market Worth $801 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report, the "Inline Metrology Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Product (CMM, Machine Vision Systems, Optical Scanners), Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Inline Metrology Market is expected to grow from USD 390 million in 2020 to USD 801 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.5%. The growth of the inline metrology market is driven by the factors such as increasing global adoption of smart metrology solutions, rising global spending on research and development activities for automation technologies, and growing use of smart 3D sensors worldwide.

Quality control and inspection application to grow at high rate from 2020 to 2025

The inline metrology market for quality control and inspection application is expected to grow at a significant rate from 2020 to 2025. Manufacturing companies are outsourcing inspection and quality control services to reduce measurement time, eliminate measurement uncertainty, enable process stability, and enhance test instrument capability. The high costs incurred in setting up metrology facilities and the lack of inline metrology experts are the factors expected to hinder the growth of the global inline metrology market.

Automotive industry held largest share of Inline metrology market in 2019

The automotive industry held the largest share of the inline metrology market in 2019. The growing demand for automobiles in developing countries across the world, such as Russia, South Africa, and China, is creating the need for high-speed inspection of automotive manufactured parts, which propels the growth of the inline metrology market

Inline metrology market in APAC to grow at highest rate during forecast period

The inline metrology market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is the largest manufacturing hub globally; it is also emerging as a large-scale hub for automotive manufacturing. The market in countries such as India and China of the region is expected to grow more rapidly than in other countries. Rapid urbanization and a large base of automobile manufacturers are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of this market in APAC.

Hexagon AB (Hexagon) (Sweden), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Perceptron (US), ABB Group (Switzerland), KUKA (Germany), Nikon Metrology (Belgium), AMETEK (US), LMI Technologies (US), Cognex (US), Jenoptik (Germany), KLA Corporation (US), FARO Technologies (US), and Renishaw (UK) are a few key players in the inline metrology market.

