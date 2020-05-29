Ricardo Jorge Pereira de Sousa is Featured in Multiple Publications for His Commitment to Remote Work Policies

Sousa Was Recently the Focus of Articles in Disrupt Magazine and Future Sharks

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / Ricardo Jorge Pereira de Sousa is pleased to announce that he was recently featured in a number of publications for his stance on engaging in remote work policies.

To learn more about Sousa and his international e-commerce company that has a number of virtual workers, please check out https://www.thekerplunk.com/2020/05/14/meet-ricardo-jorge-pereira-de-sousa-coelho-who-shares-entrepreneurial-insights/.

As Sousa noted, he was the subject of an in-depth article in Disrupt Magazine. His company was remote prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sousa was happy to share his tips with managers and founders who are struggling with the transition to having employees who now work from home.

"It is entirely possible to have a productive, happy, and accountable team that works remotely," Sousa was quoted as saying in the article. "With the right strategies and practices in place, any company can accomplish this shift."

For instance, Sousa recommends that managers require that their remote workers use an online tool like Hubstaff.com; this will allow employees to check in when they start their shift as well as when they complete their work for the day. The time tracker will easily allow management teams to keep track of who is working when, and how long each employee was on task.

Sousa also recommends project management tools that permit the visibility and transparency of progress. His team specifically uses Trello. His engineers and technicians use each Trello card to white board their ideas, then make progress that can be tracked in real time, he noted.

Sousa was also the subject of an interesting article on Future Sharks, in which he shared four tips to keep a team efficient while working remotely. For example, he said it is important to incentivize employees with a Christmas or end of year bonus.

"Because remote work provides a great deal of flexibility, this works as an incentive to encourage each team member to give their best work, even though they aren't physically present with management at the office," Sousa said.

About Ricardo Jorge Pereira de Sousa:

Ricardo Jorge Pereira de Sousa is an Estonian Businessman as well as a soccer player. Jorge does not limit himself to one industry; he is currently a management board member of a large wholesale company and a real estate company. He also runs an international e-commerce company with a number of virtual workers, spanning from engineers and technicians. For more information, please visit https://www.thekerplunk.com/2020/05/14/meet-ricardo-jorge-pereira-de-sousa-coelho-who-shares-entrepreneurial-insights/.

