WIMI Accelerates The Pace Of 5G Holographic Communication

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / According to the latest IDC market size report, the current hot VR, AR holographic technology will further develop in the future. Its market size will grow from $5.2 billion in 2016 to $162 billion in 2020, representing an annual growth rate of up to 181.3%. Also because of this, domestic and foreign enterprises are looking at AR, holographic technology, the future market cake, for a time at home and abroad market smoke, a future market battle is also staged. Its domestic holographic cloud software content development, cloud platform construction, industrial chain investment and integration platform WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) rose to prominence, its holographic cloud related patent and content IP research and development speed is amazing, has made remarkable achievements.

According to foreign media reports, APPLE has been working on a way to hold meetings in 3D space through virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), so that each user can see other participants at their own table.

The technology is not a hologram, as in science fiction movies such as Star Wars, but a virtual dope-body that users can see and interact with through a screen or glasses. According to APPLEinsider, APPLE's latest patent for a communication system that mimics a virtual conference room and how it was developed demonstrates the fascinating concept.

The features and advantages of AR technology lie in that it can integrate the real world and virtual information, with real-time interactivity and interest, and bring enough freshness to users. These features attract many enterprises and manufacturers to develop AR technology and equipment.

WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) constructs a real-time modeling system for multi-angle shooting: it carries out full-dimensional image scanning on the collected objects and synthesizes them into a three-dimensional model in real time. Six - degree matrix optical field system: the multi - light source comprehensive application, constructs the holographic virtual image imaging field. Binocular parallax intelligent enhancement system: dynamically track the object trajectory and adjust the light during the acquisition process to maintain the equilibrium value of binocular disparity. Multi-image dynamic fusion system: multi-dimensional image wide Angle acquisition technology in narrow space, applied to cloud vision miniaturization holographic warehouse. Holographic image high-speed processing algorithm: the image information processing speed, and ensure the rendering effect, processing rate of up to 10GB/ s. Stealth polyester optical imaging film: the key component of holographic imaging, so that the holographic image perfect imaging display. Holographic virtual figure painting sound reconstruction technology: the use of human bone dynamic capture, real-time image rendering, voice recognition technology, voice simulation technology to present virtual people. Holographic cloud platform: an interactive platform with data storage, image restoration and holographic social properties covering image collection and restoration in the whole country. WIMI constructs a complete 5G holographic communication application platform based on the above system combination to support various online terminal and personal device applications, and at the same time expands various mainstream 5G holographic applications such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, holographic star interaction, holographic online education and holographic online conference.

Holographic cloud business from WIMI, according to the prospectus will be combined with the depth of 5G, in 5G under the collaboration of high rate and low latency, remote communication and data transmission, from terminal to business server system transmission delay will average about 6 ms, well below the 4 g network transmission delay, ensure the holographic AR in the remote communication and data transmission without caton, low latency, and terminal collaboration in more, when the richness and diversity of interaction. Make the collaboration of end + cloud more efficient. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and the Internet of things (IoT) application, makes WIMI holographic holographic AR AR advertising business, and entertainment business, as well as the holographic interactive entertainment, holographic meeting, holographic social, holographic communication, holographic family holographic, etc., will be based on facial recognition technology and holographic 5G + AI AI face in face of technology of the core technology for effective growth.

5G technology solves a big problem for holographic video calls. To realize holographic projection video calls the most major difficulty is delay, playing games friends all know that the lower the network delay operation more smooth, likewise, holographic projection video calls demanding higher - network latency is lower than 5 milliseconds, so that the picture is fluent, the advantages of high-speed low latency of 5G networks just can satisfy this requirement. 5G networks can achieve a delay of less than a millisecond, which is long enough for our eyes to be fooled.

The industry believes that holographic image communication can take advantage of the high-speed characteristics of 5G network to transmit large amounts of 3D video signals, which can show users a more real world and make a qualitative leap in the interactivity, or become a disruptive technology of Internet social networking. At present, Samsung, Facebook and other technology giants have joined the research and development of technologies in this field, showing a broad prospect of technology application. At present, the number of domestic enterprises engaged in the field of holographic projection has been greatly increased, according to statistics, has reached more than a thousand holographic projection companies, the market capacity has risen to 10 billion level.

5G transmission technology will play a crucial role in the realization of holographic communication. It is precisely because of the high bandwidth, low delay, high reliability and other excellent characteristics of 5G that we have the confidence to imagine the practical feasibility of holographic communication.

