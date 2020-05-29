Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Covered Bonds

Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds
Bid procedure 4 June 2020
|Bonds
|Covered Bond Nordea Hypotek 5533 (SE0010442731) 2023-09-20
Covered Bond SEB 575 (SE0010546572) 2022-12-21
Covered Bond Stadshypotek 1587 (SE0010441303) 2023-06-01
Covered Bond Swedbank Hypotek 192 (SE0010133207) 2023-03-15
Covered Bond Danske Hypotek 2212 (SE0010297085) 2022-12-21
Covered Bond Länsfors. Hypotek 516 (SE0009190390) 2023-09-20
Covered Bond SCBC 144 (SE0011167428) 2023-06-21
|Bid date
|Thursday 4 June 2020
|Bid times
|0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5533
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 575
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1587
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 192
SEK 400 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 2212
SEK 400 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 516
SEK 400 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 144
Maximum volume SEK 5 billion in total
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5533
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 575
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1587
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 192
A maximum of SEK 400 million per bid in issue 2212
A maximum of SEK 400 million per bid in issue 516
A maximum of SEK 400 million per bid in issue 144
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 1015 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|Monday 8 June 2020
|Delivery of Bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 29 May 2020
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
