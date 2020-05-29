Regulatory News:
Carrefour's (Paris:CA) Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting took place in Massy on May 29, 2020. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
The Shareholders' meeting approved all the proposed resolutions, notably the renewal as members of the Board of Directors of Mrs. Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon and Mr. Alexandre Arnault, for a period of three years.
The new composition of the Board of Directors and its specialised committees following the Shareholders' Meeting of May 29, 2020 is set out in appendix.
The quorum and the outcome of the votes at the Shareholders' Meeting are available on the Group's website, www.carrefour.com.
New composition of the Board of Directors following the Shareholders Meeting of May 29, 2020
Members of the Board of Directors
Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Claudia Almeida e Silva*
Alexandre Arnault
Nicolas Bazire
Flavia Buarque de Almeida
Stéphane Courbit*
Abilio Diniz
Aurore Domont*
Charles Edelstenne*
Thierry Faraut**
Philippe Houzé, Vice-Chairman
Stéphane Israël*, Lead Director
Mathilde Lemoine*
Patricia Moulin Lemoine
Martine Saint-Cricq**
Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon*
*Independent Director
** Director representing employees
New composition of the Board of Directors' specialised Committees following the Board of Directors' meeting of May 29, 2020
- Audit Committee:
- Chairman: Stéphane Israël
- Claudia Almeida e Silva*
- Nicolas Bazire
- Philippe Houzé
- Mathilde Lemoine
- Compensation Committee:
- Chairwoman: Mathilde Lemoine
- Nicolas Bazire
- Stéphane Courbit
- Charles Edelstenne
- Governance Committee:
- Chairman: Charles Edelstenne
- Flavia Buarque de Almeida
- Philippe Houzé
- Aurore Domont
- Thierry Faraut **
- CSR Committee:
- Chairwoman: Aurore Domont
- Claudia Almeida e Silva*
- Patricia Moulin Lemoine
- Martine Saint-Cricq **
- Marie Laure Sauty de Chalon
- Strategic Committee:
- Chairman: Alexandre Bompard
- Vice-Chairman: Abilio Diniz
- Nicolas Bazire
- Stéphane Courbit
- Philipe Houzé
* Independent Director
** Director representing employees
