Regulatory News:

Carrefour's (Paris:CA) Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting took place in Massy on May 29, 2020. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Shareholders' meeting approved all the proposed resolutions, notably the renewal as members of the Board of Directors of Mrs. Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon and Mr. Alexandre Arnault, for a period of three years.

The new composition of the Board of Directors and its specialised committees following the Shareholders' Meeting of May 29, 2020 is set out in appendix.

The quorum and the outcome of the votes at the Shareholders' Meeting are available on the Group's website, www.carrefour.com.

About the Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of more than 12,000 stores in over 30 countries, Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €80.7 billion in 2019. The Group has more than 320,000 employees who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price.

New composition of the Board of Directors following the Shareholders Meeting of May 29, 2020

Members of the Board of Directors

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Claudia Almeida e Silva*

Alexandre Arnault

Nicolas Bazire

Flavia Buarque de Almeida

Stéphane Courbit*

Abilio Diniz

Aurore Domont*

Charles Edelstenne*

Thierry Faraut**

Philippe Houzé, Vice-Chairman

Stéphane Israël*, Lead Director

Mathilde Lemoine*

Patricia Moulin Lemoine

Martine Saint-Cricq**

Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon*

*Independent Director

** Director representing employees

New composition of the Board of Directors' specialised Committees following the Board of Directors' meeting of May 29, 2020

Audit Committee: Chairman: Stéphane Israël Claudia Almeida e Silva* Nicolas Bazire Philippe Houzé Mathilde Lemoine



Compensation Committee: Chairwoman: Mathilde Lemoine Nicolas Bazire Stéphane Courbit Charles Edelstenne



Governance Committee: Chairman: Charles Edelstenne Flavia Buarque de Almeida Philippe Houzé Aurore Domont Thierry Faraut **



CSR Committee: Chairwoman: Aurore Domont Claudia Almeida e Silva* Patricia Moulin Lemoine Martine Saint-Cricq ** Marie Laure Sauty de Chalon



Strategic Committee: Chairman: Alexandre Bompard Vice-Chairman: Abilio Diniz Nicolas Bazire Stéphane Courbit Philipe Houzé



* Independent Director

** Director representing employees

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005467/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations: Selma Bekhechi, Antoine Parison, Anthony Guglielmo Tel: +33 (0)1 64 50 79 81

Shareholder relations Tel: +33 (0)805 902 902 (toll-free in France)

Group communication Tel: +33 (0)1 58 47 88 80