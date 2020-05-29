ALT 5 Sigma, Inc.: ALT 5 Sigma Launches ALT 5 Pay, a Cryptocurrency to Fiat Payment Gateway

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / ALT 5 Sigma, Inc. ("ALT 5"), today announced the launch of its ALT 5 Pay merchant services (https://alt5pay.com) a cryptocurrency to fiat payment gateway which allows any businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments from anywhere in the world and get settled instantly in fiat to their bank account.

According to the new merchant service, the ALT 5 Pay Gateway currently accepts Bitcoin, but will also accept Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Dash in the next 30 days and additional coins will be added throughout the year including ALT 5 Sigma's stable coin for US Dollars, Canadian Dollars and Euros.

ALT 5 Pay allows merchants to easily collect payments for products and services via an API integration and pre-built widget integration options. In addition, ALT 5 pay includes a full billing option that allows merchants to generate and send email invoices for cryptocurrency payments. The API and widgets for Shopify and Woo Commerce are expected to be launched in the 4th quarter of 2020.

ALT 5 Pay service offers merchants to the ability to reach new markets instantly, eliminate traditional credit card chargebacks and fraud, eliminate the risk of price volatility from receiving Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies directly, no risk associated to wallets and a dramatic reduction in related fees.

ALT 5 Pay offers 0% fees to the merchant and or to paying clients.

"Consumers and Merchants alike seek alternative payment methods that can expedite and secure transactions online and ALT 5 Pay is the perfect service, allowing for immediate payment at no fees to either the merchant and or the paying client" said Andre Beauchesne, President & CEO of ALT 5 Sigma Inc. "The price volatility of cryptocurrency has often reduced its appeal to merchants and our gateway eliminates this risk entirely so a product sold for $100 in Bitcoin is $100 in the bank for the merchant" further added Mr. Beauchesne.

About ALT 5 Sigma Inc.

ALT 5 is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital instruments trading, exchange platforms and financial blockchain services. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance.

ALT 5 products and services include ALT 5 Pay (alt5pay.com) and ALT 5 Pro (alt5pro.com) which provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

