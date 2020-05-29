Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that due to the coronavirus pandemic the annual general meeting of shareholders of the company (the AGM) will be convened as a hybrid meeting at 10.30 a.m. CEST on June 30, 2020. The chair of the AGM will be physically present at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, while the management and board members will be provided a remote access to participate.

In light of the public health risks arising from COVID-19 and the restrictive measures implemented in the Netherlands and elsewhere to reduce gatherings of people, the company urges its shareholders not to attend the AGM in person. Shareholders do not need to be present to cast their vote at the AGM on June 30, 2020. Instead, they are advised to give voting instructions by proxy. Further details on proxy voting are given in the Attendance Notice for this AGM available on the company's website (www.noxxon.com).

The company acknowledges that constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic restrict the physical presence of its shareholders at the AGM and thus, to ask questions at the meeting. For this reason, shareholders who decide not to attend the AGM on June 30, 2020 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and who wish to submit questions regarding items on the AGM agenda, may submit their questions by email to shareholders@noxxon.com until 10.30 a.m. CEST on Friday, June 26, 2020. The email submitting such question(s) must include name, surname, number of shares held by the shareholder on the Registration Date for the AGM and the agenda item to which the question relates.

The annual accounts 2019 and the report of the board of directors for 2019, the convocation, the agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda, the instructions and documents for participation and voting at the AGM; and the explanatory notes to agenda item 7 with respect to the partial amendments of the Articles of Association are available on the company's website (www.noxxon.com). These documents are also available at the company's offices at Max-Dohrn-Strasse 8-10, 10589 Berlin, Germany, for shareholders and persons entitled to attend the meeting who, upon request, will receive a copy free of charge.

Under Dutch law and the company's Articles of Association, persons entitled to attend and to vote at the AGM are shareholders of the company (which for the purposes of this notice includes holders of a Dutch law right of usufruct) who (i) were registered as a shareholder in one of administration records of the intermediaries that are (indirectly) participants in Euroclear France on June 2, 2020 (the Registration Date) after all debit and credit entries have been handled as per the Registration Date and (ii) have notified the company by 05.00 p.m. CEST on June 23, 2020 of their attendance in writing or electronically (contact details are available on the company's website (www.noxxon.com)).

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients and further studies are being planned in these indications. In September 2019 the company initiated an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

Contacts:

NOXXON Pharma N.V.

Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0

amangasarian@noxxon.com

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer or Joanne Tudorica

Tel. +49 (0) 89 2388 7730 or +49 (0) 176 2103 7191

schweitzer@trophic.eu

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 00 15

arouille@newcap.fr