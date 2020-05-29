Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposal to know more about our services for your business.

Business Challenge:

The client is a solar panel manufacturing firm based out of Sweden.Owing to rapidly rising raw materials prices and supply chain complexities, the solar panel manufacturing firm faced difficulties in delivering products on time and on budget. As a result, they were losing contracts with current and new customers. This subsequently resulted in a palpable short-term impact on the company. In an attempt to win back contracts, they wanted to revamp their traditional supply chain model. They collaborated with Infiniti Research to understand the root causes of these challenges, develop an alternative organizational structure, and manage procurement challenges.

Our Approach

The experts at Infiniti Research conducted a comprehensive analysis of the solar panel manufacturing firm's supply chain processes. This involved mapping the value stream and developing a commodity management fact base for key categories. Our experts also benchmarked the client's supply chain processes against the industry best practice.

The inventory management solution also involved conducting market scanning and monitoring and root-cause analysis of the major problems and bottlenecks. Besides, our experts conducted a risk assessment to understand the current and potential risks faced by the client's key suppliers. Our engagement also involved an analysis of ongoing cost-pressure in the market, competitors' strategies, and changing pricing structures.

Business impact of the inventory management solution for the solar panel manufacturing firm:

By thoroughly analyzing the solar panel manufacturing firm's supply chain complexities and bottlenecks, the experts recommended the client to create commodity-based buying groups that integrate strategic and tactical buying decisions, with a single commodity manager responsible for all commodity purchases. In addition to this, Infiniti's inventory management solution helped the solar panel manufacturing industry client to streamline its vendor base and reduce procurement costs by 10%.

Infiniti's inventory management solution also enabled the client to understand the flexibility of key suppliers to shift production and purchase order fulfilment to other locations, increase coordination between supply chain tiers, and close around 15% gap between actual on-time delivery (OTD) and targeted OTD. The client was also able to sign new contracts and achieve a 9% cost reduction in pending and previously signed contracts.

