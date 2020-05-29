All the resolutions submitted to the Shareholder's vote have been approved

Regulatory News:

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Ipsen S.A. (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), chaired by Mr. Aymeric Le Chatelier, Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with Article 8 of the Decree n° 2020-418 of 10 April 2020, was held today behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, at the Company's headquarters 65, Quai Georges Gorse, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors and in particular the distribution of an amount of €1.00 per share to be paid on 5 June 2020 (ex-date 3 June 2020).

The Shareholders' Meeting also ratified the temporary appointment as a Director of the company Highrock S.àr.l, represented by Mrs. Anne Beaufour, and of the company Beech Tree S.A., represented by Mr. Philippe Bonhomme. It further decided to renew the term of office of the company Beech Tree S.A. and Mrs. Carol Xueref for a duration of four years, as a Director.

Following this Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors is still comprised of 13 members, five of whom are women, four are independent directors and a director representing the employees.

During the Meeting, Mr. Marc de Garidel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Aymeric Le Chatelier, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, focused notably on the group strategy, the financial results for 2019, and also provided an outlook for 2020 and 2022.

About Ipsen

Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and Specialty Care. The group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to Oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over €2.5 billion in 2019, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,800 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

