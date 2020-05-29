Findit, Inc.: Findit Provides Social Networking Platform with Right Now Status Updates That Allows Freedom of Speech and Personal Opinions without Censorship

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, allows its members to post status updates under the first amendment of the U.S. Constitution which is Freedom of Speech. Findit to date does not censor content posted by members that have differences of opinions.While other social networking sites are censoring content that is posted Findit has not.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated "I am seeing other social networking platforms censoring content that is posted by members. Findit is not censoring posts from its members, we welcome Freedom of Speech on our platform. and do not want our members to be censored by one of our staff members based in their personal opinion of the members posts .

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "I have been reaching out to Dan Scavino who is the social media director to President Trump about using the Findit platform through Instagram and Twitter over the years, we are hopeful that the fact that Findirt welcomes freedom of speech and is not censoring peoples posts Dan will see this as an opportunity for the President along with others to post their updates in Findit and allow people to read them and share them."

Updates to Findit App

Findit is revamping the current app in IOS and Adroid. The App enhancements include some very useful features for make up artists, hairdressers, contractors, kids and adults. Some of the new features we believer can be very entertaining.

Posts done from the App can be shared from the post in the App like they can be from the Findit.com website to Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIN, Tumblr, Pinterest and DM to Instagram. This gives the member of Findit a great place to create their post and syndicate them out through their other social networking accounts. With Findit being an open platform Google can index all the content posted in their search engine while people are be able to see everyone's post and have the option of sharing the posts from Findit without ever having to join or sign in, unless they to want to post or leave a comment.

Findit does have requirements on how to add a link to a post, where the video is added and pictures but you can write what you want to write. The words belong to you. Findit does not allow terrorist groups and pornography.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

