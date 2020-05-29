Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Dieser Goldexplorer kennt kein Halten mehr!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2YJ ISIN: US36268W1009 Ticker-Symbol: 58G 
Tradegate
26.05.20
10:12 Uhr
5,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6505,70021:19
5,6505,70020:53
ACCESSWIRE
29.05.2020 | 20:56
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tikvah Management LLC: Tikvah Calls on Gain Capital Board to Change its Recommendation

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / Tikvah Management LLC ("Tikvah") acts as investment manager to clients owning 1,697,331 shares of Gain Capital Holdings, Inc. representing approximately 4.5% of shares outstanding. In a letter dated May 29, 2020 (attached), Tikvah notes its support of JB Capital Partners L.P.'s ("JB Capital") proposal outlined in its May 28 Schedule 13D Amendment filing for the company to purchase the 14,657,089 shares owned by holders party to voting agreement for $6.25.

Tikvah also calls on the board of Gain Capital Holdings Inc. to act in the best interests of its shareholders and change its recommendation that stockholders adopt the merger agreement with INTL FCStone Inc. Tikvah believes the merger is no longer in the best interests of shareholders and undervalues the company for the reasons set forth in JB Capital's 13D filing.

Contact:

John Short,
Tikvah Management
js@simcah.com
704-879-2230

SOURCE: Tikvah Management LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/591982/Tikvah-Calls-on-Gain-Capital-Board-to-Change-its-Recommendation

GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.