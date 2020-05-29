Tikvah Management LLC: Tikvah Calls on Gain Capital Board to Change its Recommendation

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / Tikvah Management LLC ("Tikvah") acts as investment manager to clients owning 1,697,331 shares of Gain Capital Holdings, Inc. representing approximately 4.5% of shares outstanding. In a letter dated May 29, 2020 (attached), Tikvah notes its support of JB Capital Partners L.P.'s ("JB Capital") proposal outlined in its May 28 Schedule 13D Amendment filing for the company to purchase the 14,657,089 shares owned by holders party to voting agreement for $6.25.

Tikvah also calls on the board of Gain Capital Holdings Inc. to act in the best interests of its shareholders and change its recommendation that stockholders adopt the merger agreement with INTL FCStone Inc. Tikvah believes the merger is no longer in the best interests of shareholders and undervalues the company for the reasons set forth in JB Capital's 13D filing.

