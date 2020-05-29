National Health Investors: NHI to Participate in the NAREIT REITWeek 2020 Conference

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) announced that members of senior management will participate in the NAREIT REITWeek 2020 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 3.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact:

Dana Hambly

Director, Investor Relations

Phone: (615) 890-9100

