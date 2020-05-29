XGC Software Inc.: XGC Software Announces the Addition of Miles Nagamatsu as Chief Financial Officer

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / XGC Software Inc ("XGC or the Company") announces that Mr. Miles Nagamatsu has joined the company as Chief Financial Offer.

Mr. Nagamatsu is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of financial experience, in the areas of accounting, finance, management, lending, restructurings and turnarounds. Since 1993, Miles has acted as part-time Chief Financial Officer of public and private companies primarily in the mineral exploration and investment management sectors. Miles is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Cartier Iron Corporation, Eloro Resources Ltd., Essex Oil Ltd., United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp., Forsys Metals Corp., Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc., Blockchain Evolution Inc., and GreenBank Capital Inc.

Mr. Nagamatsu assumes the role previously held by Mr. Gaurav Singh, who retired as both Chief Financial Officer and a Director of the Company on March 5, 2020 in order to pursue other interests. The Board expresses its appreciation of Mr. Singh's contribution both as CFO and as a director and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About XGC Software

XGC Software is the holding company for GreenCoinX, a software company which has developed the world's first cryptocurrency requiring user identification. XGC Software is a Canadian reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta.

For more information please see www.xgcsoftware.com or the Company's profile on www.sedar.com or contact Mark Wettreich at (647) 693-9411 or by email Mark@GreenBankCapitalinc.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of XGC Software Inc., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the businesses of XGC Software and GreenCoinX. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because XGC Software can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and XGX Software disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

