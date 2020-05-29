Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") today announced that shareholder voting at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders on May 29, 2020, has resulted in the election of all the directors listed as nominees in management's information circular dated April 8, 2020.

Results of the shareholder voting were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld John E. Caldwell 253,543,503 91.77 22,748,893 8.23 Donald K. Charter 251,012,089 90.85 25,280,307 9.15 Ronald P. Gagel 271,390,675 98.23 4,901,721 1.77 Richard J. Hall 271,788,782 98.37 4,503,614 1.63 Mahendra Naik 258,087,670 93.41 18,204,726 6.59 Timothy R. Snider 271,323,542 98.20 4,968,854 1.80 P. Gordon Stothart 271,678,289 98.33 4,614,107 1.67 Sybil E. Veenman 264,175,201 95.61 12,117,195 4.39

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with three gold mines on three continents, including the Essakane mine in Burkino Faso, the Rosebel mine in Suriname, and the Westwood mine in Canada. A solid base of strategic assets is complemented by the Côté Gold development project in Canada, the Boto Gold development project in Senegal, as well as greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in various countries located in West Africa and the Americas. IAMGOLD is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of ESG practices and employs more than 4,800 people.

IAMGOLD is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (trading symbol "IMG") and the New York Stock Exchange (trading symbol "IAG").

IAMGOLD's commitment is to Zero Harm, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD is one of the companies on the JSI index.

