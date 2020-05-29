Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Dieser Goldexplorer kennt kein Halten mehr!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL0X ISIN: CA89621T1084 Ticker-Symbol: 76H 
Stuttgart
29.05.20
17:27 Uhr
0,855 Euro
-0,015
-1,72 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.05.2020 | 23:32
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSX:TRL) (the "Corporation" or "TIP Inc.") an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 29, 2020.

By resolution passed by ballot vote, all of the seven nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated April 14, 2020, were elected. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as follows:

Board of Directors

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

John W. Stanton

46,610,830

99.31%

324,582

0.69%

Bradley J. Horwitz

44,643,344

95.12%

2,292,068

4.88%

Theresa E. Gillespie

46,597,787

99.28%

337,625

0.72%

Mark Kroloff

44,953,826

95.78%

1,981,586

4.22%

Alan D. Horn

46,808,462

99.73%

126,950

0.27%

Nadir Mohamed

46,835,672

99.79%

99,740

0.21%

Reza Satchu

46,525,190

99.13%

410,222

0.87%

The other item of business at the Meeting was to appoint Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

By resolution passed by ballot vote, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Votes by securityholders and proxyholders received with respect to the reappointment of Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, were voted as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

48,530,994

99.80%

98,976

0.20%

About Trilogy International Partners Inc.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. is the parent company of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), a wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have an exceptional track record of successfully buying, building, launching and operating communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Trilogy LLC currently provides wireless communications services through its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004.

For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.

Contact:

Ann Saxton
425-458-5900
Ann.Saxton@trilogy-international.com
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

SOURCE: Trilogy International Partners Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/591987/Trilogy-International-Partners-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Shareholders-Meeting

TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.