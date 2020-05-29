Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Release 1Q2020 Financial Statements

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or the "Company") (TSXV:TLT)(OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated PhotoDynamic Compounds ("PDC") and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers released its audited annual consolidated 1Q2020 financial statements.

Financial Highlights:

Total revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, decreased to $111,542 from $121,179 for the same period in 2019, an 8% decrease.

In Canada, revenue remained relatively constant at $70,506 from $70,617 in 2019. In the US, revenue decreased 100% to $Nil from $5,075 and international revenue remained constant at $Nil for 2020 and 2019, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in total revenue in 2020 is due to the COVID-19 pandemic as most health care practitioners elected to put their practices on quarantine and any purchasing decisions on hold in March 2020.

Cost of sales for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, was $99,447 (89% of sales) resulting in a gross margin of $12,096 or 11% of revenue, compared to a cost of sales of $84,251 (70% of revenue) in 2019, resulting in a gross margin of $36,928 or 70% of revenue. Cost of sales is represented by the following costs: raw materials, subcontracting, direct and indirect labour and the applicable share of manufacturing overhead. The gross margin as a percentage of sales decrease, year over year, is attributed to decreased sales and fixed production salaries for the TLC-1000 and TLC-2000 product lines.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, selling expenses decreased to $136,894, from $178,807 in 2019, a 23% decrease.The decrease in selling and marketing expenses is primarily due to the restructuring of the Canadian and US sales and marketing departments, resulting in the termination of certain sales and marketing personnel.

Administrative expenses for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, increased slightly to $533,329 from $531,557 in 2019, representing a 0.3% increase. The increase in administrative expenses is primarily attributed to increased spending on director and advisory fees (38%) and stock based compensation (331%).

Net research and development expenses for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, increased to $1,047,282 from $447,751 in 2019, a 134% increase.

Research and development expenses for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, increased primarily due to increased expenses for commencing the Phase II NMIBC Clinical Study ("Study II"). Research and development expenses represented 63% of the Company's operating expenses for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, and represent an investment into the research and development of the Company's PDT technology.

The net loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, was $1,643,856 which included $327,921 of net non-cash expenses (i.e.: amortization, stock-based compensation expense and foreign exchange gain/loss). This compared to a net loss for the same period in 2019 of $1,125,471, which included $327,921 of net non-cash expenses.

The PDT division represented $1,099,045 of this loss (67%) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

The increase in net loss is primarily attributed to the following:

Increased investment in research, development and clinical expense of Study II. Decreased sales of TLC-1000 and TLC-2000 due to market uncertainty directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operational Highlights:

FDA IND Authorization. On May 19, 2020, the Company received FDA Investigational New Drug ("IND") authorization to commence enrolling and treating patients in Study II in the United States, a key milestone and achievement for the Company. FDA Fast Track. In June 2019, a conference call between the FDA and the Company, that Theralase would potentially be eligible for Fast Track Approval ("FTA") post receipt of the FDA IND authorization, based on the clinical study data collected to date. As stated by the FDA, fast track is a process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Continuing the FDA conference call, it was further discussed and agreed that Theralase would potentially be eligible for Breakthrough Therapy Designation ("BTD") and / or Accelerated Approval ("AA"), if Theralase can demonstrate clinically significant results (high safety profile and high efficacy response), similar to the safety and efficacy results observed in the Phase Ib NMIBC clinical study (high safety profile and 67% CR) at an interim analysis of approximately 20 to 25 patients enrolled and successfully treated. To date, 12 patients have been enrolled and treated in Study II, representing approximately 50% of the interim milestone to submit an analysis to the FDA in support of a BTD. Covid-19 Update. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian clinical study sites are currently on clinical hold for patient enrolment and treatment until the federal government, respective provincial governments and executive committees of the respective hospitals deem the clinical study sites able to re-commence Study II. Theralase is in constant communication with all clinical sites for any update on re-starting the enrollment and treatment activities of Study II. Clinical study site status. Theralase has successfully launched 4 Canadian study sites (with 1 additional clinical study site in advanced negotiation) and with FDA IND approval, the Company can now move forward with onboarding 15 clinical study sites in the US. In 2019, Theralase signed an agreement with a Trial Management Organization ("TMO") to provide 4 to 6 US based urology study sites for Study II which will considerably advance the US onboarding process.



Theralase has successfully treated a total of 12 patients (8 patients at University Health Network ("UHN"), Toronto, Canada and 4 patients at McGill University Health Centre ("MUHC") in Montreal, Canada).



All Canadian study sites are currently on hold however, UHN is slowly transitioning to patient treatment and follow-up and will proceed with second treatment of one patient on May 29, 2020.

Additional cancer indications. Extensive preclinical research has been conducted with Rutherrin®, a patented formulation of the Company's lead PDC (TLD-1433) combined with transferrin. The Company has demonstrated significant anti-cancer efficacy of Rutherrin®, across numerous preclinical models; including: GlioBlastoma Multiforme ("GBM") and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer ("NSCLC"). When Study II is well underway with the majority of the approximately 20 study sites open and recruiting patients, the Company expects to expand the breadth of oncological indications as Theralase has now developed significant expertise and intellectual property of its patented PDCs, in the area of photopharmacology and anti-cancer therapy, with data acquired from preclinical models of human disease.

About Phase II Study

Study II will utilize the Therapeutic Dose (0.70 mg/cm2) of TLD-1433 and will focus on the treatment of approximately 100 to 125 BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC patients presenting with Carcinoma In-Situ ("CIS") in approximately 20 clinical study sites located in Canada and the US, with a primary endpoint of efficacy (measured by Complete Response ("CR")) and a secondary endpoint of duration of CR at approximately 360 days post-initial CR and a tertiary endpoint of safety measured by incidence and severity of adverse events.

The primary and secondary endpoints will be evaluated by:

CR in patients with CIS with or without resected papillary disease at 90 days post-treatment with a duration of CR evaluated at 360 days post-treatment.

Patient CR is defined as at least one of the following:

1) Negative cystoscopy and negative (including atypical) urine cytology

2) Positive cystoscopy with biopsy-proven benign or low-grade NMIBC

3) Negative cystoscopy with malignant urine cytology, if cancer is found in the upper tract or prostatic urethra and random bladder biopsies are negative

The tertiary endpoint will be evaluated by:

Incidence and severity of Adverse Events ("AEs") Grade 4 or higher that do not resolve within 360 days post-treatment; whereby:

Grade 1 = Mild, Grade 2 = Moderate, Grade 3 = Severe, Grade 4 = Life-threatening or disabling, Grade 5 = Death

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers.

