The global alcohol prep pads market is expected to grow by USD 160.61 million as per Technavio. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, market growth is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 13%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Alcohol Prep Pads Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide. In addition, the increasing availability of online retailers is anticipated to boost the growth of the alcohol prep pads market.

The growing prevalence of various diseases and injuries has increased the number of surgical procedures worldwide. For instance, every year, about 550,000-600,000 knee replacement procedures are performed in the US alone. Similarly, in 2017, about 645,000-655,000 hip replacement procedures were performed in Europe. By 2030, the total number of hip replacement procedures in Europe is expected to increase by 170% to 190%. The rise in the number of surgical procedures worldwide has increased the demand for surgical accessories, including alcohol prep pads. Besides, the increased focus on post-surgery patient safety and hygiene has led to high demand for efficient, sterile, and standard dressing products. These factors are fueling the growth of the global alcohol prep pads market.

Major Five Alcohol Prep Pads Companies:

Avantor Inc.

Avantor Inc. operates its business through segments such as Materials and consumables, Equipment and instrumentation, and Services and specialty procurement. The company offers the StayGuard brand of alcohol prep pads.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers a wide range of alcohol prep pads. Alcohol Pads B. Braun is one of its key offerings.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company offers a wide range of alcohol prep pads.

Dynarex Corp.

Dynarex Corp. operates its business through segments such as Disposable medical products and Durable medical equipment. The company offers a wide range of alcohol prep pads.

McKesson Corp.

McKesson Corp. operates its business through segments such as U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Others. The company offers a wide range of alcohol prep pads.

Alcohol Prep Pads Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hospitals and clinics

ASCs

Others

Alcohol Prep Pads Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

