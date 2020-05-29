BioSupplies.com and Alliance Building Services Support David Guetta's COVID Relief Concert Live from NYC, Saturday at 7 pm

United at Home Show to be broadcast to millions around the globe and raise money for charity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / BioSupplies.com, a preferred distributor of revolutionary cleaning technology that disinfects and protects, together with Alliance Building Services, is proud to partner with Grammy-winning DJ/Producer David Guetta for his second live concert to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

The United at Home show will take place on a secret roof-top location in New York City on Saturday, May 30 at 7 pm U.S. Eastern time and streamed live from Guetta's social media channels. His first charity concert in Miami last month drew 25 million viewers total and netted over $750,000 for charity.

The show in New York will raise money for Feeding America, Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, the World Health Organization and the Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris - Hôpitaux de France.

"David Guetta is huge talent with an even bigger heart, and we are excited to align our brand with him by supporting this virtual dance party for a great cause," said A.J. Manaseer, vice president of BioSupplies.com. "We also look forward to introducing our revolutionary disinfecting technology to a worldwide audience."

BioSupplies.com is a preferred partner for ViaClean, a Philadelphia-based bio-tech company that manufacturers an array of GLP- tested, EPA-registered and FDA-accepted technologies under the BIOPROTECTUs™ label. The innovative products provide disinfection and long-term surface protection that kills and inhibits the growth of problematic bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms.

When applied to surfaces, the water-based BIOPROTECTUs not only disinfects surfaces, but creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term antimicrobial protection inhibiting and preventing the growth and spread of problematic algae, bacteria, fungi, mold and viruses. Extensive GLP laboratory testing required by the EPA has established and verified that the BIOPROTECTUs™ System quickly eliminates, as well as provides long-term eradication and suppression, of harmful germs and microorganisms. Additional testing is currently underway, under the auspices of the world-renowned Global Virus Network ( www.gvn.org ), at two of the organization's Centers of Excellence, to confirm the efficacy of BIOPROTECT™ on SARS-CoV-2.

About BioSupplies.com

BioSupplies.com is a leading vendor of products and solutions geared towards keeping people and facilities safe from constantly changing health threats endangering our world. BioSupplies.com is proud to offer the BIOPROTECTUs™ System with the hopes of helping our nation regain the peace of mind that our homes, offices, schools, hospitals, or any public facility are kept safe and clean. BioSupplies is a ViaClean Authorized Distributor.

About Alliance Building Services

Founded in 1992, Alliance Building Services provides comprehensive facility-related services for over 60 million square feet in the New York tri-state area. Alliance has become an industry leader in building maintenance and security services and as we move towards the re-opening of our great city our teams are proud to play our part in performing disinfecting and virus protection services to reduce the spread. For more information visit, www.alliance.us.

About David Guetta

There are artists and entertainers who achieve stardom and popularity, but few have the influence and endurance to redraw borders between genres and reshape the industry's dynamics. When Love Takes Over, the first single of his 2009 album One Love, hit #1 in the UK, the Guetta- produced Black Eyed Peas song I Gotta Feeling became a worldwide hit, topping the charts in 17 countries. Over the decade since, Guetta's success has been off the charts. Globally, he's racked up over 50 million record sales, whereas his total number of streams is over 10 billion. He has received numerous Platinum and Gold certifications, was named 'EDM Power Player' by Billboard, and won two Grammy Awards out of six nominations. Besides his hard-won DJ skills, he is prolific in the studio, working with artists like Madonna, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Martin Garrix, Usher, Sia, John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Sean Paul, Kelly Rowland, Showtek, Avicii, Ne-Yo, and Akon, for starters. His seventh studio album titled '7', included huge electronic pop tracks like 2U with Justin Bieber, Flames with Sia, Don't Leave Me Alone with Anne-Marie, Goodbye with Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj and Willy William and Say My Name with J Balvin and Bebe Rexha plus a second disc of underground dance tracks, recorded under Guetta's Jack Back alias. With his wide-reaching and game-changing approach, he is more than just a DJ and producer: he's made dance music reach the mainstream, fused urban, electronic and pop music into new popular genres, and managed to stay on top of the game for decades. David Guetta is surely not done with showing the world his incredible sound and it is safe to say that at this stage in his career, David knows exactly where to take it next.

About the Charity Partners:

The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City cultivates partnerships that combine the incomparable reach of government with the entrepreneurial spirit of the private sector to create a stronger and more just city for all New Yorkers.

www1.nyc.gov/site/fund/index.page

The World Health Organization works worldwide to promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable. The WHO goal is to ensure that a billion more people have universal health coverage, to protect a billion more people from health emergencies, and provide a further billion people with better health and well-being.

www.who.int

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Its mission is to feed America's hungry through a nationwide network of member food banks and engage our country in the fight to end hunger.

www.feedingamerica.org

Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris - Hôpitaux de France's mission is to improve conditions of health workers and patients within hospitals throughout France.

www.fondationhopitaux.fr

