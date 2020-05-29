Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") is providing an update on the status of its annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion & analysis and related officer certifications (collectively "Annual Filings") for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as its interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion & analysis and related officer certifications (collectively "Interim Filings") for the period ended March 31, 2020.

The Company previously announced on April 29, 2020 that it will be relying on the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators under BC Instrument 51-515, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, which provides a maximum 45-day extension in respect to the following provisions due to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic:

The requirement to file its Annual Filings as per sections 4.2(b) and 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") and section 4.1 of National Instrument 52-109 ("NI 52-109")

The requirement to file its Interim Filings as per sections 4.4(b) and 5.1(2) of NI 51-102 and section 5.1 of NI 52-109

It was previously announced that the Annual Filings would be filed on or about May 15, 2020, and the Interim Filings would be filed on or about June 15, 2020. However, due to continued COVID-19 related delays, the Company requires additional time and expects to file the Annual Filings no later than June 15, 2020 and the Interim Filings no later than July 15, 2020.

Until the Company has filed the required financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that there have been no material developments, other than those disclosed through news releases, since April 29, 2020, when the Company announced it would rely on BC Instrument 51-515.

