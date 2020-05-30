Blockchain Holdings Ltd.: Corporate Update to the Postponement of Filing Annual Statements

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / Blockchain Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:BCX), today provides an update to the news release dated April 29, 2020, announcing the postponed filing of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis, as well as related CEO and CFO certificates for the financial period ended December 31, 2019, (collectively "Annual Filings") in accordance with Ontario Instrument 51-502 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements.

The Company confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the alternative information guidelines found in National Instrument Policy 12-203 (Management Cease Trade Orders) also confirms that management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207.

Additionally, the Company confirms that as of the date hereof, it is not aware of any other material information concerning its affairs which has not generally been disclosed.

The Company continues to work with its auditors toward completing the Annual Filings by the extended filing deadline of June 15, 2020, as previously indicated.

About Blockchain Holdings

Blockchain provides investors and fund managers with unique insights into the growing ecosystem of crypto-assets. BCXdata.com captures and aggregates data from different blockchains for use and analysis with a clean and approachable API. With a portfolio of proprietary tools, Blockchain is giving users an institutional-grade analysis package that forms the basis for an extended suite of product offerings in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 604 629-9975

wayne@blockchainholdingsltd.com Alan Tam, CFO

+1 604 377-7575

alantamca@gmail.com

