Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - As a result of a review of the Company's press release dated May 28, 2020, by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) ("Aurelius" or the "Company") is issuing this press release to clarify and retract disclosure from this aforementioned news release.

The Aureus East Gold property does not contain a current mineral resource estimate. Historical indicated mineral resource and inferred mineral resource estimates for the Aureus (previously known as Dufferin) East Gold Project were included in the revised technical report filed on SEDAR by Resource Capital Gold Corp ("RCGC"), the previous owner of the Dufferin Gold Project, entitled "Revised Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Dufferin Gold Deposit", dated as of April 3, 2017 from the original dated December 30, 2016 (the "2017 Dufferin Gold Technical Report"). With the extraction of material for test milling and exploration since the effective date of the 2017 Dufferin Gold Technical Report, the mineral resource estimates in that report are historical estimates only, and while they may be relevant, the historical mineral resource estimates are no longer considered reliable. The information required to permit these historical mineral resource estimates to be accurately adjusted to reflect the extraction of material since the date of the 2017 Dufferin Gold Technical Report is not available. Additional testing, including drilling and sampling, will be required to update or verify the historical mineral resource estimates. Aurelius plans to carry out the required work to prepare an updated mineral resource estimate and technical report.

A Technical Report based on historical work and addressed to the Company, that the Company plans to file on SEDAR during the week of June 1, 2020, will disclose a historical, non-current mineral resource estimate for the Aureus East Gold Project. The Company also plans to file Technical Reports on its other properties in Nova Scotia; the Forest Hill, Tangier and Aureus West properties that comprised the Aureus (previously Dufferin) Gold Properties recently acquired by the Company.

In the May 28, 2020 press release, Mark Ashcroft, CEO of the Company, commented that "Several of the high-grade intervals we found in our data set have not been modelled into the existing historical mineral resources and that positions the Company very well as we commence work on our newly acquired Aureus gold projects." The Company wishes to clarify that such comment is in reference to the existing historical mineral resources on the Aureus East Project described above and is qualified by the assumption that there were no sound reasons for the exclusion of the intervals by the previous operator of the project.

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release. However, as a result of the timing of completion of the acquisition of the Aureus Gold Project by Aurelius on February 27, 2020 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shortly thereafter, Mr. Niemi was limited to a review of publicly filed disclosure of a previous operator at Aureus East and has not independently verified the data disclosed in the May 28, 2020 press release. The Company is currently in the process of verifying such data.

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing gold projects in Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt along with the just acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019. The high-grade Aureus Gold Project and mill in Nova Scotia completed initial gold extraction from test milling of a bulk sample in March 2017. The Aureus Gold Project covers 1,684 hectares in 104 mineral claims with a gold-bearing vein system defined by diamond drilling over a strike length of 1.4 km and to a depth of 400 m.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend. In 2018, Ontario converted its manual system of ground and paper staking and maintaining unpatented mining claims to an online system. All active, unpatented claims were converted from their legally defined location to a cell-based provincial grid. The Mikwam Property is comprised of 9 legacy claims consisting of 69 Cell Claims including 29 Single Cell Mining Claims ("SCMC's") and 40 Boundary Cell Mining Claims ("BCMC's"). The Lipton Property is now comprised of 57 legacy claims consisting of 721 Cell Claims, 563 SCMC's, 143 BCMC's, and 30 "internal" and overlapping (i.e., two occupying the same space) BCMC's.

The Company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

