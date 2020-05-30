Technavio has been monitoring the smart lock market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.62 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Allegion Plc, APX Group Holdings Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, dormakaba Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Napco Security Technologies Inc., Salto Systems SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Yunding Network Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd are some of the major market participants. The integration of HMI technologies in smart locks will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Integration of HMI technologies in smart locks has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/global-smart-lock-market-industry-analysis
Smart Lock Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Smart Lock Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Residential
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Smart Lock Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart lock market report covers the following areas:
Smart Lock Market Size
Smart Lock Market Trends
Smart Lock Market Analysis
This study identifies integration of advanced technologies in smart locks as one of the prime reasons driving the Smart Lock Market growth during the next few years.
Smart Lock Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
Detailed information on factors that will assist smart lock market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the smart lock market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the smart lock market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart lock market vendors
