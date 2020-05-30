Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Reports AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29 2020 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of the shareholders held on May 27, 2020 (the "Meeting")

The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the Meeting, all of which were approved:

(i) Fixing the number of directors of the Company at six (6);

(ii) The election of the following directors: Michael Black, Jarrett Malnarich, Deni Echino, Sean MacNeil, William Dickie and Byron Dudley;

(iii) Approval of a special resolution to change the registered address of the Company from Alberta to British Columbia;

(iv) Approval of the Company's stock option plan; and

(v) Appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

Each of the directors elected at the meeting will hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company or until their earlier resignation or removal. Mr. Jarrett Malnarich accepted the role of Interim Chairman; Mr. Byron Dudley was appointed the Audit Committee Chair and Mr. Sean MacNeil was appointed the Compensation and Governance Chair.

In addition, the Company granted 300,000 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") to its directors and a former director, of which 62,500 RSUs will vest on May 31, 2021, and the remaining 237,500 RSUs will vest 12 months after the directors resign, for their contribution in the first half of fiscal 2020.

CEO Jarrett Malnarich commented. "We are pleased to have our board elected with high acceptance from our voting shareholders. Having a strong Board is fundamental to Experion as we move forward with our strategy and grow the Company's valuation in the marketplace. Our focused mandate to execute our strategic business plan, become profitable, build our team and communicating our strategy gives Experion a sound footing in building a progressive cannabis company."

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Adult-use, Wellness and Therapeutic, and Medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies ofthe TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

