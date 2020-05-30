The global external nasal dilator market is expected to grow by USD 102.41 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a surge in the construction of temporary healthcare setups, including laboratories and healthcare camps across the globe. This is increasing the demand for medical equipment, testing kits, and other healthcare supplies. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global external nasal dilator market.

The market is driven by increasing air pollution. In addition, the increasing severity of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is anticipated to boost the growth of the external nasal dilator market.

The rise in greenhouse gas emissions is deteriorating air quality across the world. This is increasing the prevalence of various sleep disorders such as sleep apnea and chronic conditions such as heart diseases, cancer, and asthma. In 2016, bad outdoor air quality led to about 4-4.5 million premature deaths across the world and 85%-95% of such deaths occurred in low and middle-income countries. Also, the increased use of kerosene, biomass, and coal for cooking and interior warming purposes has further reduced indoor air quality. The rising air pollution levels have increased the incidence of various breathing disorders. This, in turn, is driving the demand for external nasal dilators.

Major Three External Nasal Dilator Companies:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer healthcare, and Vaccines. The company offers Breathe Right Clear nasal strips. They are very discreet and are specifically made for highly sensitive skin. Breathe Right Clear nasal strips are available in regular and large sizes.

HealthRight Products LLC

HealthRight Products LLC operates its business through the Product segment. The company offers Breathe Right Extra Strength Tan. It comes with medical-grade adhesives and a patented flexor system. The Tan Extra Strength is recommended for use at night time.

Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. operates its business through segments such as Walmart US, Walmart International, and Sam's Club. The company offers Equate Smart-Flex Medium Strength Clear nasal strips. These are developed for sensitive skin and are comfortable to wear and easy to remove. The Equate Medium Clear nasal strips offer 20% of more coverage and superior hold compared with other nasal strips.

External Nasal Dilator Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

External Nasal Dilator Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Nasal Congestion

Snoring

Others

External Nasal Dilator Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Adults

Pediatrics

