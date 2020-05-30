Salon des Entrepreneurs de Guinée (SADEN): Saden and the World Bank Group Organize the Social Entrepreneurship Program (SEP) and Launch a Call for Projects in Support of the People of Guinea in the Framework of COVID-19

CONAKRY, GUINEA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2020 / The Salon des Entrepreneurs de Guinée (SADEN) and the World Bank Group are jointly launching a Call for Projects for innovative solutions to facilitate the daily life of populations in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic from 25 May to 28 June 2020. This Call for Projects is part of the Social Entrepreneurship Program (SEP) which includes two important components: the Social Entrepreneurship Competition (SEC) and Social Entrepreneurship Bootcamp (SEB).

To be eligible for the SEC 2020, projects will have to present solutions in one of the following six areas: Health, Education, Agribusiness, Technology, Transport & Logistics, Culture and Tourism. At the end of the competition, at least 6 projects will benefit from financial support and training series.

It should be noted that the containment measures imposed by the health crisis linked to Covid-19 are weighing heavily on the Guinean economy. The entry into force of these measures is hitting companies that are already confronted with the economic consequences of the epidemic. The impacts are also increasingly being felt on the population from both a social and economic point of view, particularly for the most vulnerable people.

Faced with this situation and in the framework of the promotion of entrepreneurship, SADEN and the World Bank Group are mobilizing to help the Guinean population.

A CALL FOR SOLIDARITY PROJECTS FOR GUINEA

This Call for Proposals is intended to encourage companies to innovate and develop initiatives aimed at making people's daily lives easier. In the form of a virtual competition, the objective is to highlight the contribution of companies to the development of solutions with immediate economic, technological and/or social impact to help the inhabitants of Guinea to face the difficulties related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the end of this competition, at least six companies will be awarded one grant per project. The organisation of a Bootcamp will also allow applicants to benefit from personalised advice in their approaches and tailor-made online training sessions to develop and implement their project.

CONCRETE OBJECTIVES

This Call for Proposals should also allow:

- Protecting SMEs from the impacts of the epidemic

- Enabling businesses to continue their activity

- Maintain or create jobs

- Stimulating youth innovation and creativity

- Involve businesses in maintaining the stability of the Guinean economy.

SPECIFIC SUPPORT FOR PROJECT LEADERS

Thirteen "coaches", specialists in the fields of action concerned by the call for projects will be made available to the candidates selected for the final phase for their coaching. The mission of these professionals will be to assist project leaders in the development and implementation of their business plan.

WHAT ARE THE ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA?

The project leader must be of Guinean nationality OR resident in Guinea, and be between 18 and 40 years of age. The company must operate in one of the six categories indicated for its project to be eligible.

The proposed solutions must concern an innovative technology or initiative and provide a concrete response to a problem affecting populations in the current context. The job creation potential must be at least 5 jobs over the next two years. Applications from women are strongly encouraged.

HOW WILL THE SELECTION BE MADE?

Projects will be examined on the basis of the relevance and innovative nature of the proposed solution. They will be selected on the basis of the project leader's capacity to implement it, the sustainability of the proposed solution as well as its social, economic and environmental impacts and its financial viability.

The shortlisted candidates will be auditioned by a jury of experts in their field of competence.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE?

From 25 May until 28 June 2020, companies will be able to apply for this Call for Proposals, which will take place exclusively online. The final selection tests will take place from 13 to 18 July 2020.

For candidates who do not have computer equipment and an Internet connection at home, the Guinean Agency for the Promotion of Employment (AGUIPE) makes available to candidates, its agencies in Conakry and the interior of the country, in compliance with health measures and gestures barriers related to Covid-19.

The final results are expected from 20 July 2020.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZERS

Dedicated to the emergence and growth of businesses, the Salon des Entrepreneurs de Guinée (SADEN) is the largest gathering of entrepreneurs in Guinea. Both revealing new entrepreneurial trends and a real practical tool for business leaders, the Salon des Entrepreneurs informs, accompanies and advises entrepreneurs in their projects. It also offers a real space for meetings and exchanges of experience that each year promotes the creation and development of companies and the emergence of high-impact projects.

The World Bank Group is one of the largest sources of financing and expertise for developing countries. The group includes five closely associated institutions: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). Each institution plays an important role in the fight against poverty and the improvement of the living conditions of people living in developing countries. For more information you can visit our websites www.worldbank.org and www.ifc.org.

