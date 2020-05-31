CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.: Canafarma Hemp Products Corp. Announces Delayed Filing of Interim Disclosure Documents Under Temporary COVID-19 Relief Measures

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") announces that pursuant to the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators it will not file its quarterly financial statements for the three month period ended March 31, 2020, and the related management's discussion and analysis and officer certifications, as required by Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, the "Interim Filings") prior to the filing deadline of June 1, 2020.

The Company expects to report its Interim Filings results on or about June 30, 2020, and is afforded a postponement of up to a maximum 45-day extension pursuant to blanket relief for all market participants granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Other than as disclosed in the Company's press releases, there have not been any material business developments since the date that the last financial statements of the Company were filed.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 -Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, such that they are in a black-out period until the commencement of the second trading day after the Interim Filings have been disclosed by way of a news release.

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Lonsdale

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (214) 704-7942

Email: david@canafarmacorp.com

SOURCE: CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592076/Canafarma-Hemp-Products-Corp-Announces-Delayed-Filing-of-Interim-Disclosure-Documents-Under-Temporary-COVID-19-Relief-Measures