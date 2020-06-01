



TOKYO, June 1, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation and Certhon Group announced they have established on May 29, 2020, DENSO AgriTech Solutions, Inc., a sales company focused on providing innovative horticulture solutions.The joint venture will offer customers DENSO's agricultural products, such as the Profarm T-cube*, and Certhon's world-leading horticulture products and service. Moreover, it will provide next-generation turn-key horticulture solutions, including agronomy consulting and aftermarket-services tailored to customer needs. Supported by a business collaboration with Toyota Tsusho Corporation, DENSO AgriTech Solutions will strengthen sales of greenhouse solutions in Japan and other Asian countries.DENSO and Certhon formed a capital alliance in March 2020 with the objective of uniting DENSO's automotive technology and Certhon's horticulture technology to meet the diverse demand of agricultural solutions globally. By establishing the sales company, DENSO and Certhon will build a sustainable agricultural business by providing cutting-edge technologies to global growers.Through the global expansion of next-generation greenhouse technology, DENSO will contribute to sustainable agricultural production as well as aim to create the food value chain business providing new value for the food-agro sector.* Profarm T-cube: Semi-closed greenhouse developed by Daisen, Toyotane and DENSOAbout New Company1. Company Name: DENSO AgriTech Solutions, Inc.2. Established: May 29, 20203. Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo4. Capital: 70 million yen5. Investment Ratio: DENSO: 51%, Certhon: 49%6. President: Osamu Shimizu7. Business Fields:- Sales of greenhouse supplies and devices- Cultivation consulting service- Aftermarket service related to greenhouse supplies and devicesDENSO and Certhon will contribute to achieving the SDGs by helping resolve social issues through their business operations.About DENSO CorporationDENSO is a USD47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its worldwide 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/enAbout Certhon GroupCerthon is an established family company with over 120 years' experience in Horticulture, based in The Netherlands. With 130 highly educated and experienced experts, Certhon develops worldwide high-tech horticulture solutions for local and fresh year-round vegetable, plant and flower production. Certhon's solutions are innovative, sustainable and focused on achieving a solid return-on-investment. Each technical and agronomical solution is extensively tested in Certhon's own hyper-growing, Innovation Centre by the company's in-house agronomy department. The result; worldwide, in many different extreme climates, successful and innovative turnkey projects. For more information about Certhon, visit www.certhon.com.