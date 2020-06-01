Honkarakenne Oyj: The Honka Huomen log house at the Tuusula Housing Fair was designed to delight all five senses

The Honka Huomen log house at the Tuusula Housing Fair was designed to delight all five senses



At the Tuusula Housing Fair 2020, Honkarakenne Ltd, a pioneer in log-house construction, will present its Honka Huomen concept home (property 41), which actively promotes the wellbeing of residents. In the Honka Huomen house, healthy natural materials and ecological log construction are combined with smart technology that improves living quality, and art that inspires all the senses. The house will be available for sale in summer 2020.

The Honka Huomen house collection was specifically designed for small urban plots. This compact, L-shaped house embraces a small yard, shielded by other buildings on the plot. Picture windows in the courtyard make the landscape part of the interior. The cool-down room between the sauna wing and the lounge can function as an inspiring green oasis, quiet yoga room or reading corner. Daily life is made easier by sensible solutions for the use of space, such as walk-in closets in the bedrooms.

"Our demanding daily lives are placing greater demands on our homes, while an uncertain world makes home an even more important place. We wanted to create an ecological and healthy home that helps residents to relax and recuperate," says Honkarakenne's Marketing Director, Sanna Huovinen.





The benefits of log construction have long been recognised by Honkarakenne, which has been developing healthy and ecological living solutions. A survey, commissioned by Honka about homes that benefit wellbeing, revealed that Finns regard log houses as health-promoting residences. People living in log houses find it much easier to relax than people with other types of homes. (2020, n=1,000, survey results attached).

"The primary theme of the interior is peace and tranquillity. I chose natural materials and safe, M1-class materials, and favoured Finnish manufacturers. With a healthy log house, a good choice of floor is the larch parquet by Timberwise, which bears the Allergy logo of the Finnish Allergy and Asthma Federation. The interior is decorated with a blueberry-coloured kitchen by Puustelli and art by Katja Hyytiälä," says interior decorator Maru Hautala.





The building materials in the house are all either natural materials or safe, M1-class materials. Clear indoor air is guaranteed in real time by wireless humidity sensors in the structures and a smartly controlled building technology system that regulates both the heating and ventilation. The roof is equipped with solar panels and there is an electric car charging point in the front yard.

The house is equipped with the Wiser Home system by Schneider Electric Oy, making it easy to control the heating, lighting and sounds. Smart heating control saves energy costs, and lighting and sound modes can be used to increase living comfort.

The sounds in the house are implemented in cooperation with Genelec. Inspired by nature and the seasons, they were designed by Aki Päivärinne of Grandlund. Päivärinne's other work includes the sound worlds of the Metsä/Skogen shop and the Aukio Square at Helsinki Airport. The sound work will be presented on the opening day of the housing fair, 3 August 2020.

Honkarakenne will have two houses at the Tuusula Housing Fair this summer: a log home for good living, Honka Huomen (41), and a communal entity Villa Mikael and Villa Sanni (6a and 6b). Villa Mikael is a genuinely full-access home for Mikael Turtiainen, who was seriously injured in a tram accident, while Villa Sanni will be the home of Mikael's personal carer, Sanni, and her spouse.

Honkarakenne Ltd supplies high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings. Its buildings are made from Finnish solid wood under the Honka brand. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. We manufacture our home packages in Finland, at our own factory located in Karstula. In 2019, Honkarakenne Group's consolidated net sales totalled EUR 47.5 million, of which exports accounted for 34%. www.honka.com

Additional Information:

Research results, photos and information about the housing fair premises:

Honka Huomen, property 41

Building type: Detached house

Living area: 121 m 2

Number of rooms: 4 rooms + kitchen + sauna

Number of floors: 1

Architectural and structural design: Honkarakenne

Chief Designer: Anne Mäkinen

Interior Designer: Maru Hautala

Heating system: Air-to-water heat pump, water-based underfloor heating, solar panels

Wall construction: Honkararakenne Ltd non-settling log FXL 204*260 mm

Facade colour: Tikkurila Paneeli-Ässä, full-matt colour 3439

Interior wall colour: Tikkurila Paneeli-Ässä 3439 Villa

Roof colour: Tikkurila pro grey 1910

Energy efficiency rating: B

E-factor: 86 kWhE/m 2 (limit value for A-rating 85 kWhE/m 2 , year)

(limit value for A-rating 85 kWhE/m , year) Smart home system: Wiser Home, Schneider Electric Oy

Sound reproduction: Genelec

Wireless humidity sensors

Fixtures: Puustelli

Terrace, fence and sauna: Lunawood

Tiles: Laattaleevi



