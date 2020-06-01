Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.06.2020 | 08:04
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - AGM Date and Trading Update

London, May 30

John Wood Group PLC ('Company')

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Annual General Meeting Delayed

Further to our announcement of 28 May 2020, the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company will now be held at Sir Ian Wood House, Hareness Road, Altens, Aberdeen, AB12 3LE, Scotland on Monday, 29 June 2020 at 10.00am.

The Notice of AGM will be posted to those shareholders who have requested hard copies and be available on the Company's website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting on Friday 5 June 2020. Any previous Notice should be disregarded. The business of the AGM remains unchanged.

The UK and Scottish Governments have introduced certain measures aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 by restricting individuals from non-essential travel and attending public gatherings. In order to comply with those measures and to protect the health and safety of our employees and shareholders, the Company will arrange to hold the meeting with the minimum attendance required. No other person, including shareholders, will be permitted to attend the AGM and any person seeking to attend the meeting will be refused entry.

Shareholders will be able to ask questions about the resolutions in advance of the AGM. Instructions on how to do so will be given in the Notice.

Trading Update

As previously announced, a trading update will be provided on 19 June 2020.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre
Company Secretary

© 2020 PR Newswire
