Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Junta de Andalucía Validates Mining Permits

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce that further to the announcements on 7 May 2020 and 30 January 2020, the Junta de Andalucía ("JdA") has confirmed through the Spanish press that the mining permits for Proyecto Riotinto ("Mining Permits") and are now fully validated.

The validation of the Mining Permits ends all the legal processes previously announced by the Company in relation to claims made by interested parties in connection with the approval process of Proyecto Riotinto.

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"The environmental permit to restart Proyecto Riotinto was declared null by the Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía due to administrative reasons in the process, not environmental. Although it has been a lengthy process, the final approval is testimony to the full support of the Junta de Andalucía for the high-quality mining projects currently operating in the region."

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com.

