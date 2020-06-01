Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Re-opening of Shopping Centres 01-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 1 June 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Re-opening of Shopping Centres Further to the announcement dated 12 May 2020, Arricano is pleased to confirm that the temporary restriction by the local authorities relating to customer access to its retail shopping centres has now been lifted. As a result, all five of Arricano's shopping centres re-opened for business on 30 May 2020, with the exception of food courts, cinemas and entertainment centres. Anna Chubotina, Chief Executive of Arricano, said, "We are very pleased to be able to re-open. The immediate response from our retail tenants has been positive and we will work closely with them to encourage visitors back into our shopping centres and to do so safely. We look forward to getting back to business as normal." Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 66987 EQS News ID: 1059395 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 01, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)