Vulcan Industries Plc - Admission to the AQSE Growth Market

1 June 2020

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

ADMISSION TO TRADING AND FIRST DAY OF DEALINGS

Vulcan is pleased to announce that admission of its shares to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("AQSE") will take place and dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. today, under the ticker VULC and ISIN number GB00BKMDX634.

The placing and subscription raised gross proceeds of £746,500 at a placing price of 3 pence per share. The net proceeds from the Fundraising will provide general working capital and will allow the Company to continue to pursue its acquisition strategy. Market capitalisation at 3p is £6,978,250.

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company. The Group will also try to optimise productivity through the introduction of new technologies and processes in line with Industry 4.0.

The Company has completed four acquisitions to date with a further acquisition subject to heads of agreement. The Company, therefore, currently acts, either directly or indirectly, as the ultimate holding company for three wholly owned subsidiaries and one indirect wholly owned subsidiary. The Company is seeking to make further acquisitions following Admission consistent with this strategy.

The Directors are confident of their expectation to complete a number of value-enhancing acquisitions which will generate significant synergies and further growth in the coming months.

The Company's admission document is available to view on its website https://vulcanplc.com

For further corporate information, please contact:

Vulcan Industries plc

Ian Tordoff, Chairman / John Maxwell, CEO

Tel: +44 7803 778 362 / +44 7771 806 494

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro

Tel: +44 7876 888 011 / +44 7780 732 451