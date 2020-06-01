Vulcan Industries Plc - Admission to the AQSE Growth Market
PR Newswire
London, June 1
1 June 2020
Vulcan Industries plc
("Vulcan" or the "Company")
ADMISSION TO TRADING AND FIRST DAY OF DEALINGS
Vulcan is pleased to announce that admission of its shares to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("AQSE") will take place and dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. today, under the ticker VULC and ISIN number GB00BKMDX634.
The placing and subscription raised gross proceeds of £746,500 at a placing price of 3 pence per share. The net proceeds from the Fundraising will provide general working capital and will allow the Company to continue to pursue its acquisition strategy. Market capitalisation at 3p is £6,978,250.
About Vulcan
Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company. The Group will also try to optimise productivity through the introduction of new technologies and processes in line with Industry 4.0.
The Company has completed four acquisitions to date with a further acquisition subject to heads of agreement. The Company, therefore, currently acts, either directly or indirectly, as the ultimate holding company for three wholly owned subsidiaries and one indirect wholly owned subsidiary. The Company is seeking to make further acquisitions following Admission consistent with this strategy.
The Directors are confident of their expectation to complete a number of value-enhancing acquisitions which will generate significant synergies and further growth in the coming months.
The Company's admission document is available to view on its website https://vulcanplc.com
For further corporate information, please contact:
Vulcan Industries plc
Ian Tordoff, Chairman / John Maxwell, CEO
Tel: +44 7803 778 362 / +44 7771 806 494
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro
Tel: +44 7876 888 011 / +44 7780 732 451