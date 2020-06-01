Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest prices its RUB 5 bn bond 01-Jun-2020 / 09:34 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest prices its RUB 5 bn bond Moscow, Russia - 1 June 2020 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the pricing of its BO-10 series bonds for a total amount of RUB 5 bn through a public offering. During the book building on 29 May 2020, the issue was oversubscribed by more than 3.7 times. Following the book building, the coupon rate has been set at 5.70% with an initial price guidance of 5.85-6.00%. The BO-10 series bonds have a maturity of 10 years (3,640 days). According to the issue parameters, there is a put option at the bond's nominal value in 5 years. The MOEX placement is scheduled for 4 June 2020. The placement was arranged by Alfa-Bank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Raiffeisenbank, Sberbank CIB and Sovcombank. Sberbank CIB acted as the placement agent. Alexey Voronov, Deputy CEO - Chief Financial Officer of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "We are delighted to announce the successful pricing of our new RUB-denominated bond issue for the amount of RUB 5 bn and with a put option in 5 years. The Company set another record low coupon rate for itself of just 5.7%, and we are sincerely grateful to market participants for their interest in our placement. The proceeds will be used in full to refinance the current debt in order to improve our loan portfolio parameters." Olga Gorokhovskaya, Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets at Sberbank CIB, commented: "Metalloinvest managed to close the unique transaction and fix the tightest spread not only among its own issues but also among all Russian corporate issuers that have tapped the market since the pandemic - 72 basis points over OFZ yield. Congratulations to our colleagues!" # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Anton Troshin Director of Corporate Communications Department E: pr@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 67040 EQS News ID: 1059769 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2020 02:34 ET (06:34 GMT)