Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-06-01 09:50 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided to add the observation status to the shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS (SKN1T, ISIN: EE3100092503) starting from today, June 1, 2020 based on the clause 3.5.4.8 of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision Rules). According to submitted interim financial report Nordic Fibreboard AS total equity no longer complies with the requirement set out in the Commercial Code. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert market participants.